‘Emergency blood shortage’ posing problems

Local donors sought to help meet need

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The national inventory of the American Red Cross is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types noted in recent weeks.

The American Red Cross has encountered what it calls an “emergency blood shortage” — and is blaming that on something causing so many other problems nowadays: COVID-19.

“Donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning for many families,” explained Lynn Wilkes of the Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region of the Red Cross. That region is based in Winston-Salem and covers collections in Surry County.

Along with potential donors not rolling up their sleeves to give due to demands associated with a resumption of normal work and school activities, the continuing threat of the coronavirus is a factor in the supply shortage, according to Wilkes. She pointed to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the Delta variant and its effects on public activities.

“We have a critical need for blood,” Wilkes stressed regarding the net impact from that combination of factors on the Red Cross, the nation’s chief blood-collection agency.

Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ-transplant patients and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease tend to be most in need of transfusions.

Drives slated in Surry

Local residents are urged to donate blood during a series of collection events upcoming in Surry County.

These include the days, locations and times listed:

• Next Tuesday at Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy, 2:30 to 7 p.m.;

• Wednesday at the Surry American Red Cross building at 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;

• Oct. 17, Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, 12:30 to 5 p.m.;

• Oct. 18, Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., Elkin, 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• Oct. 19, Faith Baptist Church, 217 Faith Baptist Church Way, Mount Airy, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• Oct. 20, The Sanctuary Church, 154 Cornerstone Lane, Mount Airy, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;

• Oct. 24, 2021, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21, State Road, 12:30 to 5 p.m.;

• Oct. 27, Jones Intermediate School, 2170 Riverside Drive, Mount Airy, 2 to 6:30 p.m.;

• Oct. 28, Reeves Community Center, 113 Renfro St., Mount Airy, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

• Oct. 28, Calvary Baptist Church, 314 S. Franklin Road, Mount Airy, 2:30 to 7 p.m.

Appointments to give blood can be made at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Pandemic precautions

All individuals at blood drives must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status. If a donor needs a mask, one can be provided to him or her at the drive.

The scheduling of appointments is being urged by prospective donors to help manage the flow of attendees and allow for social distancing.

Persons may still donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine — knowing the name of the manufacturer is critical in determining blood donation eligibility, according to information supplied by Wilkes.

Based on guidelines previously issued by the Red Cross, individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health can be eligible to donate.

High school students and other donors 18 and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements, those guidelines state.

