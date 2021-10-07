Ararat Rock Products sold to Richmond company

The company on Quarry Road just outside Mount Airy changed hands effective Oct. 1.

Fifteen months after the death of its founder, a longtime local company has been sold to an out-of-town entity.

Ararat Rock Products, located on Quarry Road just outside Mount Airy, was acquired by Luck Stone, a large supplier based in Richmond, Virginia. That transaction became effective on Oct. 1.

The purchase included both the local quarrying operation of Ararat Rock Products and another it owned in Eden. Luck Stone has a presence in South Carolina and Georgia in addition to North Carolina and Virginia.

Most people know James Henry Crossingham Jr. as the longtime CEO of Spencer’s Inc., a local manufacturer of infant apparel. But “Big Jim,” as he was called, also was the founder and CEO of Ararat Rock Products.

He opened that business in 1955.

Crossingham died on July 1, 2020, at age 90, and Hodges indicated that his descendants decided to sell Ararat Rock Products, which Crossingham had played an active role in up to 2020. A third-generation family member also named James Crossingham most recently has led the company and carried on his grandfather’s legacy.

It provides crushed stone for driveways and the construction industry.

The move has been accompanied by a decline in Ararat Rock Products’ local workforce of 30 to 25 employees. But the change in ownership has been seamless overall, according to a spokesman at the local company, Robert Hodges.

“So far it’s been a good transition,” he said Wednesday, which has included new signage being erected.

“We’re very fortunate to have a good customer base — they’ve adjusted to it,” added Hodges, who joined Ararat Rock Products in 2006.

“Extremely meaningful”

Luck Stone is excited about its purchase of Ararat Rock Products, which has expanded its holdings in North Carolina in addition to a quarry operation in Pittsboro, according to statements issued by the company.

It represents one of the largest acquisitions in the nearly 100-year history of Luck Stone, the nation’s biggest family owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel with a shamrock in its logo.

“The acquisition of Ararat Rock Products is incredibly meaningful to our organization as it represents tremendous growth opportunities for many, including our associates, customers and these great communities we are joining,” Charlie Luck, the president and CEO of Luck Companies, said in a statement.

“In addition to broadening the reach of our mission and values culture, we look forward to learning from talented new team members, strengthening our operational excellence and ensuring sustainable success for our company’s growing footprint in the southeastern U.S.”

Jim Van Ness, regional vice president of Luck Stone, mentioned that it was “working closely with the Ararat team to ensure a smooth, thoughtful transition of Ararat Rock Products’ impressive locations in Mount Airy and Eden into our enterprise.”

Meanwhile, the changeover also is being embraced by the man who most recently guided that operation.

“I am very proud of Ararat Rock Products and what our family has built over the last 66 years in this business,” James Crossingham said in a statement issued in conjunction with the transaction.

“Many thanks to our loyal customers and employees who have been the ones that made this business the success that it has been,” he added.

“Luck Stone is a first-rate outfit and I feel strongly that I am leaving our customers and employees in the best of hands. I believe God put our two families together for a reason and I pray that he continues to bless them as he has us.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.