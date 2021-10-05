Manufacturer pulling out of city

While representing a relatively small number of jobs, the impending departure of a manufacturing company in Mount Airy highlights a larger problem locally: a lack of available space for expansions or other industrial additions.
“We have no home for them,” city Community Development Director Martin Collins summed-up Tuesday regarding DFA U.S. Inc. on Hay Street and its plans to vacate the site there and relocate to Mocksville in Davie County.
A telephone message left Tuesday with the company seeking details about that move produced no response.
“What I understand is they needed more space and Mount Airy doesn’t have any,” said Collins, whose job responsibilities include economic development.
“We just don’t have any available buildings — they’re all filled up,” he added.
“Unfortunately, that is the reason,” Surry Economic Development Partnership President Todd Tucker, the county’s chief industrial recruiter, concurred Tuesday.
DFA (which stands for Dr. Friest Automotive), a German-based company, now occupies facilities at 511 Hay St. where United Plastics Corp. also is located. DFA has operated at that site near the Mount Airy High School football field for at least several years, according to Collins.
The company, which designs and makes sound-deadening and insulation materials for the automotive industry including Volkswagen and Daimler, employs 33 people in Mount Airy, according to an announcement on the Davie County Economic Development Commission website.
Its present facility contains 28,000 square feet and DFA will be moving its U.S. operations to a 110,000-square-foot leased structure in Mocksville, the announcement states, which will allow products to be manufactured for a third automotive company, BMW.
This represents a $5.9 million investment by DFA, which reportedly plans to complete its relocation in November and begin production in December.
About 80% of its present employees are expected to work at the Mocksville DFA facility, with at least 23 more to be hired at that plant until 2023 when new equipment is installed, according to Davie County officials.
“Our business has grown to the point that we can no longer produce in Mount Airy,” DFA Vice President Jerry Sutphin is quoted as saying in the website announcement. It adds that along with securing a location, Sutphin was impressed with the potential workforce in Davie County after visiting that area and soaking up the atmosphere.
The selection of the site there is said to have occurred after a search encompassing multiple states.
“And they could not find a suitable building in Mount Airy,” Collins said.
Tucker said the Surry Economic Development Partnership worked with Dr. Friest Automotive in an effort to accommodate the expansion plans, not only in Mount Airy but elsewhere in the county.
The idea of it building a manufacturing facility also was explored, but the scheduling involved would not have fit DFA’s timetable, he explained.
Another deterrent to this option involves the fact that “construction costs are super high right now,” Tucker said.
An ongoing problem
The lack of industrial space in Mount Airy didn’t just occur overnight, but has been mentioned in the past.
In December 2019, for example, Tucker told city officials that its efforts were being hampered by a lack of “product.” He defined that as available land, people (a ready workforce) and buildings, which is a problem in both the municipality and county.
There was discussion among Mount Airy officials around seven years ago about clearing forested areas at Westwood Industrial Park to provide a graded pad or shell building for more tenants there.
But they bristled at the cost involved with the site preparation, put at a minimum of $1 million in 2014.
In terms of existing buildings, the supply is pretty much tapped out, which Collins said Tuesday actually reflects a silver lining.
After a rash of closures among textile and other facilities which began about 20 years ago, the city had an abundance of empty structures to market. And more than 4 million square feet of space from that source was filled by new occupants, Collins said.
“I guess when you think about it, Mount Airy’s pretty fortunate,” he commented regarding that scenario overall.
Collins said the present void of available space is an obstacle both in attracting new companies to the area and serving needs of existing ones.
A lack of warehouses is a particular need for businesses operating here.
There are shortages of industrial buildings not only in Mount Airy but across the South, according to the community development director.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.