Truck show raises money for Brenner Children’s

The ground was shaking and the dogs of Mount Airy announced something was afoot. Unlike the great earthquake of 2020, all the shaking around town last Friday was man-made and for a great cause — Bottomley Enterprises held the first Mayberry Truck show and it was a hard event to miss.

With a goal of raising a quarter million dollars to benefit Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem ahead of them, Team Bottomley sent out the call to truckers to get here to help out a worthy cause. From distances long and short, the truckers came and brought their shiny rigs with them. The challenge was set and the truckers delivered the goods right on time.

From a vantage point in Toast, residents could be seen coming out of homes and gathering on porches to look around in an attempt to identify the sound. A low rumble from far away was pierced by the wails of sirens as the convoy lumbered ever closer and then down Highway 89 into Mount Airy. As the minutes went by, the sound did not ebb. One could have thought a new Norfolk Southern freight line had been laid overnight, and a train of unimaginable length snaked through the town.

The goal of the event was to raise money to support the efforts of Brenner Children’s Hospital. Long known to residents of North Carolina as a top tier medical center for children, Bottomley Enterprises owner Mitchell Bottomley has had firsthand experience with the difference Brenner Children’s can make for families. Families in need can receive help with travel expenses, medications, meals, bereavement services, and home health equipment through financial support from Brenner Children’s Patient Assistance Fund.

The $250,000 goal of the Mayberry Truck Show was aimed at helping families facing tough choices during trying times. “We had over 200 registered trucks, and about 298 total parked on our lot and in the convoy,” said Michele Bryant of Bottomley Enterprises. “The show was a huge success. The number we were at by the time we presented the check to Brenner Children’s on Saturday was over $350,000. So, we knocked it out of the park.”

Bottomley Enterprises wishes to offer a special thank you to the Surry County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Airy Police Department, and the State Highway Patrol for offering escorts to the convoy during certain points of the procession. Also thanks to the Pine Ridge Fire Department, Mount Airy Fire Department, and the Bannertown Fire Department for shutting down intersections to help the convoy through town.