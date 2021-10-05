Commissioners approve nuisance ordinance

By a 3-2 vote, the Surry County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a vote aimed at giving the county authority to push landowners to clean up their property when there is an issue of safety regarding solid waste and other health-related issues.
Commissioners debated a change to the ordinance that would give the county the ability to remedy issues regarding “dangerous and prejudicial conditions.” The ordinance states that “The director shall cause the dangerous or prejudicial condition… be removed, abated or remedied by the county” at the owner’s expense after all other avenues have been exhausted.
The ordinance is meant to give property owners and the county some path toward resolving ongoing complaints regarding solid waste, but as Director of Surry County Planning Johnny Easter reminded the board, “This isn’t an issue of appearances. We won’t be going out and cutting down tall grass.” Easter did point out that while other counties do have such measures written in to their ordinance, Surry County does not.
As written, the new ordinance states that the Surry County Planning Department will make a determination as whether a health and safety nuisance exists on a case by case basis after investigating a filed complaint. If action is needed, the property owner will then be notified via mail and a posted notice at their property of the condition found to be in violation. A property owner found in violation of the ordinance does have the right of appeal, and appeals will be heard by the board of commissioners. Advancing an appeal beyond the board means the next step would involve the court system.
Some commissioners objected to the wording of the guidelines, with Commissioner Van Tucker calling it the “most vague and ambiguous… ordinance that could possibly be written. It leaves and begs to question: what is a nuisance? What is junk? One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” Tucker also felt the board already had enough on its plate with the administration of a $90 million budget, public safety, public health and the school systems.
Commissioner Larry Johnson asked for and received confirmation that rules such as these concerning nuisance abatement already exist. This revised ordinance will give some teeth to the existing rules on the books with Johnson stating, “This is adding some enforcement options to the tool-box, and I like that. If this is too vague, we can take some action, we’ll grow with it.”
As the debate on the change continued, Commissioner Eddie Harris and Commissioner Tucker both felt that the danger of opening up what Tucker called, “a Pandora’s box of personal complaint and grudges” may be too great. “There is too much opportunity for this to escalate into a time consuming neighbor versus neighbor situation,” Harris said during his comments. “This will lead to a lot of people wanting us to solve their problems that maybe they should try to solve themselves in a gentlemen and lady-like fashion.”
Tucker echoed a similar concern, “Can we even imagine what we are embarking upon when we start something so ambiguous?” Speaking from the floor in the public comment forum, former county commissioner JT Henson agreed that more guidance was needed, and that too much was left to the discretion of the inspector conducting the review of the complaint.
However, Henson felt that action was needed and too much time had been spent on this issue with nothing being done. In taking over two years to get to this vote, “We’ve denied the constituents of Surry County adequate relief.” Preferring this revised ordinance over none at all, Henson encouraged the board to approve it as written because “this can be fixed, amended or scrapped. But it is something.”
It was on that issue of relief where Commissioner Bill Goins weighed in. “I live in the city, I see it, but it’s not just the city. I see issues. I see neighbors and situations where, it’s not good: nothing is done. It’s time to do something to help people. This may be vague; the general statute is already vague. It’s all (open to) interpretation all the way around.”
“I feel for the homeowner that lives beside it, whether it’s in the country or the city, who has no recourse whatsoever other than to have to look at it, drive past it, every day,” Commissioner Goins said. “I feel for those individuals. I get one man’s trash – another man’s treasure, but when it’s piled up at my front door, it’s my issue too.”
The revised Abatement of Health and Safety Nuisance Ordinance passed the Surry County Board of Commissioners in a 3-2 vote. Chairman Marion voted in the affirmative with Commissioners Johnson and Goins, with Commissioners Tucker and Harris voting in the negative.