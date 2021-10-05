Dobson Elementary student officers

Pictured here are students who won the recent student body government elections at Dobson Elementary School. Pictured are President Valeria Baltazar; Vice President Colton Walker; Treasurer Macee Brame; and Secretary Melanie Nunez Gonzalez. (Submitted photo)

Dobson Elementary School students held Student Council Office elections on Friday, Oct. 1.

Each candidate created two campaign posters and recorded a video speech that was shared with all third, fourth, and fifth graders prior to the voting.

Those winning the elections were President, Valeria Baltazar; Vice President, Colton Walker; Treasurer, Macee Brame; and Secretary, Melanie Nunez Gonzalez.

”We are proud of our students at Dobson Elementary school for seeking opportunities to be leaders in our school,” school officials said.