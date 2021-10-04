SCC organization earns national distinction

October 4, 2021

The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) chapter at Surry Community College has received a distinction and recognition from the organization’s national office.

The SCC chapter was named to the President’s Circle list for its commitment to meeting all the chapter pillars, making it among the top chapters nationwide. The pillars include attending the organization’s leadership summit, holding bi-weekly chapter leader meetings, hosting two community service events per program year and a yearly induction ceremony. This recognition also provides a $1,400 credit toward the chapter’s annual dues.

Chapter Advisor Sabrina Terry, SCC’s Dean of Student Services, applauded members for their work toward meeting these pillars. “Despite all of the COVID-19 challenges and having to host all 11 of our events virtually last year, our chapter has earned the distinction from the organization,” she said. “Many of the executive board members from last year graduated and have since transferred to four-year institutions, but I would be remiss to pass on this opportunity to share all of their hard work.”

The National Society of Leadership and Success provides a step-by-step program for members to build their leadership skills through participation at their campus and online. Being a part of NSLS instills students with exceptional skills they can use throughout their educational and professional endeavors. Membership also provides students with lifelong access to benefits like scholarships and awards, exclusive on-campus events, employer recruitment through an online job bank, and discounts on computers, textbooks, graduate school prep courses and more.

Surry Community College’s chapter of NSLS was established in 2013 and has since inducted more than 370 members. Find more information on the National Society of Leadership and Success at societyleadership.org or by contacting SCC’s Chapter Advisor Sabrina Terry at 336-386-3530 or terrysj@surry.edu.