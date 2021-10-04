High school begins Wednesday Club day

Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy Club led by Katie Ferguson and Principal Jason Dorsett.

Boys Volleyball Club led by Sarah Knott.

Boys Volleyball Club led by Sarah Knott.

Sign Language Club led by Sheryl Angel.

Sign Language Club led by Sheryl Angel.

Body Positive Yin Yoga Club led by Shelli Owens.

Body Positive Yin Yoga Club led by Shelli Owens.

Wednesday afternoons have a new look at Mount Airy High School.

Every Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m., students now have the last hour of the school day to attend a club of their choice. The clubs allow students to take a break from academics and have a class they enjoy.They get to explore ideas and content they normally wouldn’t be exposed to and teachers and other staff members are able to share something they love. They get to interact with students outside the typical classwork.

According to Assistant Principal Krystal Tyndall, “The vision for having students experience innovative clubs, become connected with other students and adults in the building and have an opportunity to have fun while learning life skills was a team effort from students and staff. While we are just getting started, it has been a huge success thus far. We hope that Club Wednesday is the place for all students to feel connected to Mount Airy High School.”

For more information about clubs at the school, contact Tyndall at ktyndall@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-5147.