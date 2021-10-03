City getting $300,000-plus for street work

October 3, 2021
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

After a recent utility upgrade that included the replacement of aging water and sewer lines, an area encompassing Maple and Merritt streets in Mount Airy is now in line for resurfacing work.

Mount Airy has been tapped to receive more than $300,000 from the N.C. Department of Transportation, which is targeted for street work in an area where major utility upgrades recently were completed.

The money is coming in the form of State Street Aid to Municipalities, also known as Powell Bill funds. It is derived from state gas tax revenues that are given back to municipalities across North Carolina based on a formula set by the Legislature.

Powell Bill funds are used primarily to resurface municipal streets, but also to maintain, repair, construct or widen streets, bridges and drainage areas. Localities additionally may use those funds to plan, construct and maintain bike paths, greenways or sidewalks.

Mount Airy, which was allocated a 2021 total of $304,216, has devoted its Powell Bill funding in recent years to resurface clusters of streets in various parts of the city based on a priority list that addresses those with the greatest needs.

Public Works Director Mitch Williams says the city’s State Street Aid to Municipalities funding for the next such project tentatively is planned for the Maple and Merritt street area.

A massive, multimillion-dollar utility project there, which included replacing aging water and sewer lines, began after grant funding was awarded to Mount Airy in 2018.

In addition to Maple and Merritt, streets, other roadways affected by the utility work — Pippen Street, Porter Street, Willow Street and Rawley Avenue — are included in the resurfacing project eyed for next year. But Williams added that this is subject to final approval by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, which awards the paving contract each spring after a bidding process.

The initial allocation of Powell Bill funds to the city, or half the total, was distributed last week, according to information from the N.C. Department of Transportation. The other half is scheduled to be paid by Jan. 1.

Elsewhere in Surry County, Dobson was tapped for $39,571; Pilot Mountain, $40,023; and Elkin, $59,889.

The sum each municipality receives is based on a formula set by the N.C. General Assembly, with 75% of the funds linked to population and 25% to the number of locally maintained street miles.

Mount Airy is responsible for the condition of 73 miles of streets on the municipal system.

Meanwhile, the state DOT maintains major routes through town including U.S. 52 and U.S. 601 which are part of its transportation network along with state-designated highways such as N.C. 89 and N.C. 103.

Such a project recently included the resurfacing of a portion of West Pine Street in Mount Airy along with the length of Independence Boulevard.

