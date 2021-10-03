City mulling major technology upgrade

Meeting rooms for local governmental bodies historically are bare-bones spaces containing perhaps a few tables and chairs, a seating area for the audience and a gavel for the leader to bang if things get unruly.
That has included council chambers in the Mount Airy Municipal Building, where the city commissioners meet, a place with few frills, bells or whistles — reflecting its construction in the late 1970s.
But officials are considering a major expenditure to transform that room into a high-tech communications facility.
The plan is not being embraced by everyone, based on discussion at the last council meeting when the upgrade concept was presented by Tim Calhoun of the city IT (information technology) unit, with no final decision resulting.
It could include possible additions such as multiple projectors, large wall-mounted and drop-down display screens, new microphones with integrated speakers, digital mixing equipment, ceiling tile speakers, new camera equipment, video-audio transmitters/receivers and more.
“A lot of things involve how to make this council chamber a more user-friendly space,” Mayor Ron Niland explained just before Calhoun presented a detailed list of items and the related costs.
“It took nine months to get these figures together,” Calhoun said.
He had been directed by city officials to explore what a technological evolution at City Hall would entail.
This coincided with the coronavirus pandemic limiting attendance by the public during council meetings beginning in the spring of 2020, with officials relying on virtual platforms such as Facebook that have allowed citizens to watch sessions from homes. Yet depending on where particular individuals are in the room, comments by them are inaudible to viewers.
At the same time, the council chamber — with its large ceilings and other architectural issues — has posed problems with in-person attendance. For example, computerized PowerPoint presentations on various topics, a part of nearly every modern meeting, require images to be projected onto a side wall and audience members to twist their necks into awkward positions to watch.
Improving the situation would require a hefty price tag, according to Calhoun’s breakdown from multiple companies which included quotes for hardware, installation and maintenance.
The numbers from one show that new hardware eyed for the council chamber improvements would cost $107,628, with labor/installation put at $38,308 and annual maintenance, $11,265.
“We knew it was going to be costly,” Calhoun acknowledged. “We tried to keep it as bare-minimum as we could.”
Figures also were obtained for similar technology being added elsewhere in the Municipal Building, including a conference room and upstairs and downstairs lobby areas. The latter would allow citizens there to monitor what’s going on in council chambers during meetings drawing overflow crowds.
However, Mount Airy officials seem most concerned about improvements to council chambers.
“I think we need an upgrade in here,” Commissioner Marie Wood said.
Stimulus funds available
One motivation for the technology upgrade involves announcements earlier this year on money allocated to Mount Airy and other localities around the nation through the American Rescue Plan Act. It is an economic-stimulus measure aimed at helping the country recover from the effects of COVID-19.
Mount Airy officials have indicated that the aid to the city totals around $3 million, which also is being considered for other uses.
“This is what the COVID money was meant to help us do,” Mayor Niland said of the allowable uses of the funds for purposes including technology.
That is under a category including helping schools set up remote classrooms and audiovisual upgrades for governmental meeting areas to ensure connectivity to the public during the pandemic.
“I think it’s worth the money,” said Niland, who pointed out that the council chambers at City Hall have experienced little in the way of change over the years.
Board debate
Other city officials did not exactly embrace the proposal with open arms.
“I appreciate the work, but I don’t think it’s a good expenditure,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said in reaction to the estimates prepared.
Cawley pointed out that the board holds regular meetings only twice a month, and questioned whether this would justify a large monetary outlay. The longtime North Ward commissioner said he could support better cameras and speakers being installed in the council chambers, but not “loading the room up” with items such as screens.
Commissioner Tom Koch expressed concerns about the cost involved.
“I’m personally against spending more than $100,000,” he said of the technology improvements.
Even in setting that limit, Koch was skeptical about it being the bottom line.
He said everyone should keep in mind that when such sophisticated equipment is involved, ongoing expenses are posed which defy front-end estimates.
“It’s never one and done.”
