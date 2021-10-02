Duke Energy awards economic development grant

October 2, 2021 Mount Airy News Business, News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The Surry County Economic Development Foundation has received a grant for $25,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to assist local small businesses. Local microgrants will be offered in the amount of $500 to $2,500 for businesses with less than 50 employees.

“Many Surry County small businesses continue to face challenges as we make our way through this pandemic. The Duke Energy Hometown Revitalization Grant program will help offset costs our businesses have incurred in modifying their day-to-day operations to stay open and provide much needed services for our communities,” said Todd Tucker of the Surry County Economic Development Foundation.

The foundation, in partnership with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, will create a selection committee to help determine the microgrant winners in Surry County.

The money from the Duke Energy Foundation granted to The Surry County Economic Development Foundation is part of a larger allotment of $750,000 in grants to help local businesses across North Carolina adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic. This is a 50% increase in grant funding by the Duke Energy Foundation over last year. “We were astounded by the number and quality of the applications, so we decided to increase the foundation’s commitment and help even more downtown communities bounce back,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president.

The process for local businesses to apply for these grants is still being worked out, and details will be available soon. Tucker added that there is a timeline built into the process by the Duke Foundation, so more information will be made available within the coming weeks once the process has been finalized.