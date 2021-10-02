Police reports

• A Mount Airy man has been charged with stealing a vehicle — and doing so while intoxicated, according to city police reports.

The arrest of Michael James Hicks, 38, of 1169 Cadle Ford Road, stemmed from an incident Sunday in the municipal parking lot on Franklin Street, where an unlocked 1996 Ford F-350 flatbed tow truck valued at $20,000 was targeted. It is the property of John Gregory Massey of Reeves Mill Road, who is associated with Massey Towing and Recovery.

Hicks was arrested on Franklin Street and found to be driving while impaired while attempting to remove the truck from the scene, police records state, registering a blood-alcohol level of .15 percent — nearly double the legal limit for getting behind the wheel. After being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and driving while impaired, he was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 18 appearance in District Court.

The truck was recovered.

• A catalytic converter was discovered stolen Tuesday morning from a 1997 Nissan pickup owned by Casey M. Martin of Flower Gap Road in Cana, Virginia. The theft occurred at Cana/Mount Airy Florist on North Andy Griffith Parkway, with the loss put at $100.

Martin later discovered, on Tuesday night, that a Virginia license tag — 643OS — also had been stolen from the pickup while at a separate location, the N.C. National Guard Armory on Patrol Station Road where he is employed.

• Police were told Monday that golfing equipment and a Stihl chainsaw — valued altogether at $1,237 and owned by Brian Edward Berry of Crow’s Foot Trail, Pilot Mountain — had been stolen last Friday from the rear of a vehicle parked at the Lowe’s hardware store on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

The list includes miscellaneous Ping clubs described as two drivers, a putter and others, along with a golf bag.

• Rivers Edge Car Wash on Kodiak Lane was the scene of a theft discovered on Sept. 19, which involved an Ozark flashlight valued at $30 being taken from a desk in an office at the business.