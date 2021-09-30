Charity Truck Show to Benefit Brenner Children’s Hospital

September 30, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

By Ryan Kelly

ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

If the rumble of hundreds of big rigs sounds appealing, the first Mayberry Truck Show hosted by Bottomley Enterprises begins Friday in Mt. Airy. The two day truck show has confirmations from hundreds of truckers across the country to show off their equipment with all proceeds going to benefit Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Mitchell Bottomley, owner of Bottomley Enterprises, holds Brenner Children’s Hospital in a special place in his heart for the role they played in the care of his son Heath. Families have to make tough decisions when a child is sick between paying bills or providing care, and Bottomley saw this firsthand. “Some families have to decide whether to pay for medicines or feed the family, Some have to decide between going to work or staying with their child,” said Michelle Bryant of Bottomley Enterprises as she pounded the pavement for donations.

A sizeable goal for the Mayberry Truck Show of $250,000 has been set for the event, and the public is encouraged to donate in any amount. “Mitchell saw the struggle and now that he is doing well, he wants to give back to others,” Bryant added.

“I want to bless these children to have a good life, and the parents need to spend time with their children,” Mitchell Bottomley said in a message delivered via CB radio to other truckers, and then posted to the Mayberry Truck Show’s Facebook page.

A robust schedule of events has been laid out for Friday and Saturday with the headlining event being a truck parade through the streets of Mt. Airy. The route of the parade has been set and the convoy rolls at 6 p.m. Friday from Bottomley Enterprises 452 Oak Grove Church Road, Mount Airy. The route is viewable for those who want to experience the parade at: https://mayberrytruckshow.com/convoy-route.

To offer even more good reason for truckers to join in the festivities, Bottomley is offering truckers a unique opporunity: to haul a load out of the area in order to offset their costs for participating. “We’ll load every truck that comes to the show back out either Sunday or Monday,” Bottomley informed the truckers. “The whole goal is to get the trucks here, and get them a load back home so all the cost ain’t on them. They can generate some income and have some fun at the same time.”

While donations to Brenner Children’s are the main goal, Mitchell Bottomley does not want to lose focus on having a good time. “I hope everybody has fun. I want everybody to come that wants to come. All I want to do is try to put a smile on all the kids faces that come to the show.”

Find more information on the Mayberry Truck Show at https://mayberrytruckshow.com.