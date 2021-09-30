City awaiting 900 cyclists Sunday

Part of trek from Sparta to beach

By Tom Joyce

Two unidentified riders from a previous Cycle North Carolina tour pause for a photo at a scenic spot — reflecting one of the goals of the week-long ride: showcasing the state’s natural wonders. Mount Airy is scheduled to be the cyclists’ first overnight stop Sunday when its 2021 edition begins.

It won’t be the Tour de France exactly, but maybe a next-best thing Sunday when an estimated 900 bicycle riders enter Mount Airy as part of a seven-day “Mountains to Coast” trek across North Carolina.

This city will be the first overnight stop for the Cycle North Carolina tour — due in part to the Granite City Greenway — thus providing a boost to the local economy, according to tourism official Jessica Roberts.

“We were supposed to have them last year, when this event was cancelled,” she stated in reference to a COVID-related move.

“So we are ecstatic to have them come into town this year,” added Roberts, the executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and the Tourism Partnership of Surry County. At last report, the trip is to include participants from 41 different states along with Costa Rica and Canada.

The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour, now in its 22nd year, was developed to promote the state’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling.

Cycle North Carolina features the state’s only fully supported ride, which is hosted by an organization called North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) based in Durham.

It is presented by Retire NC and partner organizations including BODYARMOR, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Truist, Capitol Broadcasting Co., Lowes Foods, Sheetz, Morningstar Law Group, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Mother Earth Brewing.

This year’s tour, from Sparta to North Topsail Beach, will include a new route for cyclists which begins Sunday at Alleghany High School and is slated to end at North Topsail Beach Town Park on Oct. 9.

Over the course of that week, riders will bike an average of 65 miles per day.

Mount Airy ready

Roberts, the local tourism official, pointed out that this community has made a number of preparations as the first overnight stop of the tour on Sunday after it passes through Lowgap.

That includes a headquarters for the local leg of the ride being established at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street. A welcome booth will be set up there, with the first riders scheduled to arrive Sunday about 11 a.m., ahead of dining and visiting.

Bus service has been coordinated by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation to take riders to the Mayberry Food Truck Festival Sunday, with Cycle North Carolina also arranging for shuttle service to lodging establishments.

“They will be using the greenway while here,” Roberts advised. In fact, the Mount Airy system is being promoted by North Carolina Amateur Sports as one of two “wonderful” greenway attractions on the statewide tour — the other being the Neuse River Greenway in Raleigh.

Police Chief Dale Watson and Darren Lewis, parks and recreation director/interim city manager, have helped coordinate police assistance on the routes coming into and going out of town. Riders also will pass through White Plains, Westfield, Francisco and Sandy Ridge as they head east.

Three to five rest stops are scheduled daily to break up the ride and allow cyclists a respite from pedaling.

Round Peak Vineyards in Surry County is among 14 featured rest stops planned during the tour.

Its “full-service” aspects for riders will include luggage being transported in vehicles from one overnight host community to the next; support vehicles that are available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical trouble; and outdoor camping areas with amenities set up in host communities.