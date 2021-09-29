Police reports

September 28, 2021

• Property valued at thousands of dollars, including a four-wheeler and a vehicle transmission, have been reported stolen from a Mount Airy commercial/office building site in recent days, according to city police reports.

D.B.A. Cowboys, located in the 1700 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway, was the site of the crime that occurred last Thursday, which involved a Honda four-wheeler being taken by two unknown suspects along with a transmission and transfer case for a Ford F-350 truck.

The model year for the four-wheeler, which is camouflaged-patterned, was unknown. The loss totaled $10,000.

• Justin Michael Kenny, 34, of 330 Pippen St., was incarcerated last Wednesday on a felony drug charge and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Kenny was encountered by police on Willow Street near Rawley Avenue in reference to a suspicious-person investigation. This led to him being charged with felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, which was not identified, and the discovery of the arrest order that had been issued on Aug. 5.

He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Kenny was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 25 appearance in District Court.

• Clothing items valued at about $80 were stolen Thursday from the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street, where an unknown suspect took Ariat work boots; four white, pink and blue Gildan T-shirts; and a Columbia hoodie.