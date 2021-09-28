Surry Central names Homecoming Queen, Maid of Honor

September 28, 2021 Cory Smith News 0

Surry Central High School honored 2021-22 Homecoming Queen Daisy Garcia, left, and Maid of Honor Mia McMillen during Friday’s football game against Wilkes Central.

Jeff Linville | Special to the News

Surry Central High School recognized two members of the Class of 2022 as part of Friday’s Homecoming celebration.

Daisy Garcia was named Homecoming Queen, and Mia McMillen was named Maid of Honor. The girls were honored along with class representatives at halftime of the varsity football game.