Teacher assistant allegedly slaps disabled child

September 28, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Chilton

A woman employed as a teaching assistant at B.H. Tharrington Primary School — who was once honored as an employee of the year in Mount Airy City Schools — has been charged with assaulting a handicapped student.

Laurie Elizabeth Chilton, 46, of 148 Lost Horizon Trail, is accused in connection with an incident last Thursday at the Tharrington campus, the Mount Airy Police Department disclosed Monday afternoon.

“The allegation was she struck the student with an open hand to the face,” Police Chief Dale Watson explained.

He identified the alleged victim as a 6-year-old male. “There are witnesses to the incident,” Watson said.

A report regarding the matter was made to city police Friday.

This led to Chilton being charged with assault on an individual with a disability, which is a misdemeanor.

The woman turned herself in Monday at the Mount Airy Police Department, where she was served with a warrant for arrest on the charge. Chilton was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 25.

She was still listed on the staff directory of Tharrington Primary School as of Tuesday afternoon. But a recorded message relayed to parents by telephone around 5 p.m. Monday informed them that “Laurie Chilton is no longer employed in Mount Airy City Schools.”

That alert to parents indicated that after the incident came to the attention of school officials, they sprang into action to address the matter, including an “immediate collaboration” with police to investigate.

“It was apparent that decisive and prompt action was needed to protect our students,” the message continues. “Please be assured that we are moving decisively to protect our students.”

Past honor

The tone of the school system leadership’s toward Chilton was much different in 2019.

Near the end of that academic period, Chilton — then employed as a teaching assistant at Mount Airy Middle School — was recognized as Classified Staff (member) of the Year at the campus. This was part of annual honors recognizing teachers and others for their work at all city schools.

MAMS Principal Olivia Sikes praised the work of Chilton at that time.

“She is a tremendous asset to Mount Airy Middle School,” Sikes was quoted as saying in previous reports. “She is an advocate for her students in her class.”

Chilton further was acclaimed for leading an after-school program “with purpose and passion” by the principal.

“Ms. Chilton has a heart for students and we appreciate her dedication to our school.”

It was not immediately known how long she was employed by the school system.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.