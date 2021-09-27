Book Smarts

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
The Kids Are Gonna Ask – Gretchen Anthony
Foregone – Russell Banks
The Mystery of Mrs. Christie – Marie Benedict
The Only Good Indians – Stephen Graham Jones
Hope, Faith & a Corpse – Laura Jensen Walker
Large Print Fiction
The Other Emily – Dean Koontz
No Way Out – Fern Michaels
Ocean Prey – John Sandford
Biography
The Berlin Shadow – Jonathan Lichtenstein
***
The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
Classic Movie Monday returns on the last Monday of the month with “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” The Library Card Sign Up Month theme is “The Child” or Baby Yoda, so this month we will watch a classic from the 1970s.
***
LACE — Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The book chosen for September is “The Secret History of the Pink Carnation” by Lauren Willig. Copies are available at the desk.
***
A handmade quilt has been donated to the Northwestern Regional Library system by Carol McDowell to use as a raffle prize. We and our sister libraries will be selling raffle tickets one for $1 or 6 for $5. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of eBooks for the region. Tickets are available now, you can come by the library to purchase the tickets and see a picture of the quilt.
***
National Voter Registration Day – Are you registered to vote? If not, come out to the library on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and we will assist you with the process. #VOTEREADY?
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/