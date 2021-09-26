Tavery joins Mountain Valley Hospice

September 26, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Sara Goslen Tavery has joined Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care as senior director of philanthropy. (Submitted photo)

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care has named Sara Goslen Tavery as senior director of philanthropy.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Sara join our team,” said Tracey Dobson, CEO of Mountain Valley Hospice. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and keen understanding of our mission, commitment to our patients and the communities we serve.”

Tavery joined Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care in August, after five years with Trellis Supportive Care, most recently as director of annual giving. She has more than 14 years of fundraising, marketing, and advertising experience.

“As the director of philanthropy, Sara is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all of Mountain Valley’s fundraising, including the major gifts program, grant writing, planned giving, special events and capital campaigns,” Dobson said.

A native of Winston-Salem, Tavery earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wake Forest University. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and serves on the association’s North Carolina Triad Chapter’s membership committee.