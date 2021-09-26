Mount Airy News prize winners announced

September 26, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Denver Fulk, of Ararat, won the grand prize of a Blackstone griddle grill in the Mount Airy News’ prize drawing. (Staff photo)

<p>Rosalva Monroy of Mount Airy won the arbor. (Staff photo)</p>

<p>Mary Lilly of Mount Airy won the beach rocker. (Staff photo)</p>

<p>Jamie Heath of Mount Airy won the electric knife sharpener. (Staff photo)</p>

The Mount Airy News recently had a booth at the Surry County Agricultural Fair, held in Mount Airy. At the booth folks were free to register for a chance to win one of several prizes.

The paper recently held a drawing for the prizes, and the winners are:

– Denver Fulk, of Ararat, who won the grand prize of a Blackstone griddle grill;

– Mary Lilly of Mount Airy won the beach rocker;

– Rosalva Monroy of Mount Airy won the arbor;

– Jamie Heath of Mount Airy won the electric knife sharpener.