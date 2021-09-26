Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Brandon Charles Hutchins, 30, of Surry County to Emily Beth Shore, 28, of Surry County.

– Clarence David Coins, 49, of Surry County to Nowel Cosgrave, 46, of Surry County.

– William Trevor Gordon, 31, of Forsyth County to Ashlyn Elizabeth Hooks, 32, of Forsyth County.

– Christoper Austin Venable, 23, of Surry County to Julia Christine Shores, 22, of Surry County.

– Steven Wesley Douglas, 36, of Wilkes County to Brittany Nicole Miller, 30, of Wilkes County.

– Dustin Lee Atchley, 25, of Surry County to Autumn Lynn Wagoner, 24, of Surry County.

– Johnny Blake Barneycastle, 22, of Surry County to Macayla Elizabeth Brickell, 20, of Surry County.

– Jonathan Bryce Hamlin, 27, of Surry County to Brooke Sophia Holder, 23, of Surry County.

– Nathan Travis Sharpe, 29, of Surry County to Nancy Soto Guevara, 27, of Surry County.

– Alex Russell Brewer, 27, of Surry County to Erin Ruth Griffith, 25, of Surry County.

– Eric Hernandez, 32, of Surry County to Paola Mendoza, 25, of Yadkin County.

– Tyler Dwayne Morton, 23, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Jessica Marie Stilwell, 19, of Carroll County.

– Gregory Keith Absher, 40, of Grayson County, Virginia, to Sarah Ann Mooneyhan, 35, of Carroll County.

– John Calhoun Dickson III, 25, of Surry County to Mollie Louann Davis, 23, of Surry County.

– David Arthur Marcyes, 21, of Montgomery County, Virginia, to Caroline Hayes Mullen Tadych, 22, of Montgomery County.

– Nathan Mark Fletcher, 24, of Surry County to Victoria Loren Cochran, 28, of Surry County.

– Bryan Austin Spiers, 23, Columbus County to Sarah Noel Brown, 25, of Surry County.

– James Crowson Pennell Jr., 33, of Surry County to Brandy Lynn Flores, 30, of Surry County.