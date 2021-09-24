Blue Star Memorial marker unveiled in Dobson

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the J. Sidna Allen House in Fancy Gap was open for official tours during the recent four-day Labor Day Weekend.

Approximately 800 people toured the downstairs of the most famous home in Carroll County, Virginia, from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6. No admission fees were charged, but donations were taken to help complete the ongoing renovation project.

The Carroll County Historical Society took over ownership of the home about seven years ago with plans to raise money to restore the Queen Anne-style home, built in 1911 by Allen. Upon its completion, it was considered by many to be the finest home in Carroll County.

The home would forever be linked to Carroll County history a year later, on March 14, 1912, when the Carroll County Courthouse Tragedy took place — a courthouse shootout that left five people dead and resulted in Allen being sentenced to 35 years in the state penitentiary for his role. Now, more than 109 years later, people came from all over to see the historic home again in its near-original beauty.

“We want to thank everybody who worked to get this house open and made it possible to keep it open,” said Shelby Inscore-Puckett, a board member of the Carroll County Historical Society. “We had the current board, we had past board members there, we had Friends of the Allen House, we had volunteers from the museum. It took a lot of people to make this happen. Thank you to everybody who did come out and work. We had some people who worked all four days and we just couldn’t have done it if we didn’t have all those people working.”

Inscore-Puckett said people who toured were generous with donations and purchase of materials. Overall, she said it was a fantastic weekend to open the historic home to the public.

“We all had such a positive, good feeling about it. We had 800 people and didn’t hear one complaint,” Inscore-Puckett said. “It’s a big deal. People seem to be so appreciative of the house being restored. That is the thing I came away with, how many people told us they have driven by here 25 years on the way to the beach or flea market, didn’t know what this house was, but were just so happy to see it saved. Many of them were people who had never even heard the story of the house. It was one of the most positive events we have had in a long time.”

Carroll County Historical Society member Mark Harmon has been an integral part of the restoration project, spending countless hours working on the home. While the weekend was a huge success, there is still plenty of work left.

“We are happy. We just couldn’t open the upstairs. The one thing it does is it shows the progress made so far and a lot of work that still needs to be done in the future,” Harmon said. “We did it by donations and people got to come in and see the new light fixtures rewired with modern electricity, the railing in the kitchen and out on the front porch had to meet code and safety standards. I need to give everybody credit.”

David and Veronica Bennett, 40-year veterans of stained glass-work, completed the stained glass windows on display during the Labor Day weekend. Never was their dedication to helping restore the home more on display than during the open house.

“The Sunday before we did this, David Bennett’s mother was 94, diagnosed with lymphoma and died in hospital. He got to see her in Lexington, North Carolina, on Sunday and then on Monday he put the windows in the main parlor because he told us he would have it ready,” Harmon said. “His mom died on Sunday and he had the windows in on Monday. They did great work for us, but they are also great people.”

Others, such as Beamers Portable Welding, put in the railing to the front steps to help the building meet code standards. Barry Hicks put in the modern electricity and rewiring, while Carroll County High School student Caleb Sowers completed a rewiring job with the assistance of the building trades at the school. Harmon said that particular project would have otherwise cost the historical society between $1,000 and $2,000. Then others such as Virgil Hill, a recently retired sheet rock veteran of 57 years, completed his last project on the home before his retirement.

“It’s been a great reaction. Everybody was so happy to see it. They are just amazed at the way the house looked in 1910,” Harmon said. “It’s still a construction project in progress, but people got to see that we have made progress, we are still having craftsman to do it, and the money to do it has held us some times. A lot of it was made possible by Virgil Hill. We couldn’t put the glass in until the sheet rock was put back in.”

Next up, members of the Carroll County Historical Society are consulting with a wallpaper expert to try to match up 1910 wallpaper with the home. In order to do that, the temperature in the house must stay constant, so Harmon said installing a heat pump in the house will be the next major step.

“The house didn’t have one to begin with, but it will be unobtrusive,” he said. “The first thing was the foundation, and we’ve done that. The second step was the roof, which we have done that. There are 77 windows in that house and 64 have been put back up and replaced.”

Allen Worrell can be reached at (276) 779-4062 or on Twitter@AWorrellTCN