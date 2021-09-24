Boisterous crowd descends on Mayberry Days

When Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland asked the folks to stand up and shout “We Love Mayberry” while he shot a few seconds worth of video, everyone who could stand was quickly on his or her feet, their voices rising, arms up in the air in celebration.

Boisterous is not a word used often in describing the typical Mayberry Day crowd.

At times, though, that might have been the best way to characterize a near-capacity Blackmon Amphitheatre audience Friday for the annual Mayor’s Proclamation ceremony.

Boisterous.

But in a good way.

When any of the guests on hand for the annual event spoke, they received cheers, laughs, and particularly enthusiastic responses when they mentioned what a great place Mount Airy was, or expressed their support and appreciation of the community.

Even T. Graham Brown, a country music star who was in town to both perform and enjoy Mayberry Days, raised his hand in jubilation, fingers clenched around the ceremonial Key to the City he had just received from Niland.

Friday was both a celebration of Mayberry and the lifestyle espoused in The Andy Griffith Show, and a happy reunion of Mayberry fans and friends who were glad to be together again, after the COVID-19 epidemic kept many of them home and absent from last year’s Mayberry Days.

Even before the ceremony was underway, visitors to Mount Airy were milling about, talking and laughing alongside many of the tribute artists Andy Griffith Show actors in town for the gathering.

“I’m soaking this all in,” Brown said in comments before the ceremony. Brown said he arrived in town on Thursday, and so far it’s been “fun, fun, fun. This is my kind of crowd,” the long-time Andy Griffith Show fan said.

Later, during the ceremony, Niland presented Brown with the Key to the City, prompting the country music star to raise his hand to the crowd, excited to be in town and with other Mayberry fans. After joking with the crowd a bit, he closed with “God bless America, God bless Mayberry, and God bless Mount Airy,” drawing more applause from the audience.

While Brown and Niland had joked the key wouldn’t actually work on any locks in town, another one of the Mayberry guests said that was only partially correct.

“You’re right, it doesn’t open any doors, except the door to your heart,” said Karen Knotts. The daughter of star Don Knotts, she has been a frequent visitor to Mayberry Days, and received the Key to the City several years ago.

Her comments seem to set the stage for many of the sentiments shared by many of the following guests, of the family-like feel of being in Mount Airy for Mayberry Days.

“These people are so wonderful,” said Dennis Rush, who played the character Howie Pruitt on several episodes of The Andy Griffith Show. Rush said the Surry Arts Council’s Tanya Jones had been after him for years to come to Mayberry Days, an offer he finally accepted in 2018.

“I didn’t know any of this existed,” he said of the Mayberry fans and their annual festival in Mount Airy. “This was so great,” he said, adding that he returned in 2019, and while COVID kept him away last year, he’s back for 2021 and hopes to travel from his San Diego home many more times to visit.

Clint Howard, who made an occasional appearance on the show as little Leon, dressed in a cowboy get-up while chomping on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, said he has no specific memory of the show given that his appearances came by the time he was 5.

“What I do remember is that not a day went by when any negativity came home to the house,” he said. His older brother, Ron, of course played Opie, and their dad, Rance, was often on the set and occasionally played an extra.

Howard told the crowd that while he lacks specific memories of being on the set, he knows the positivity and family atmosphere there has affected his life in many ways over the years.

“And you guys represent it,” he told nearly 300 people gathered for Friday’s ceremony. “It (that spirit) came from the people of Mount Airy. Mayberry lives with me today because of you…you are part of what’s best in America.”

“It’s so lovely…” said Margaret Kerry, struggling to find words to describe her emotions. Kerry, 92, played the role of Bess Muggins and Helen Scobey on two separate episodes of the show. “I love you all,” she finally said to the crowd. “You bring me back to that time,” when she was on the show.

LeRoy McNeese, who appeared as one of the Country Boys on the show, said his first appearance in Mayberry Days was 20 years ago.

“It was just so overwhelming,” he said of the friendship and kinship he felt. “This is a medicine that no one can bottle.”

Perhaps the loudest applause came when Ronnie Schell briefly addressed the crowd, echoing the others about how glad he was to be back in Mount Airy, before quipping “I hope you all will join me in a petition banning Ted Koppel.” He was referencing a piece that aired on CBS Morning on Sunday when Koppel seemed to cast Mount Airy in an unflattering light.

Schnell is most famous for the character Gilbert “Duke” Slater on Gomer Pyle, a spin-off show of The Andy Griffith Show. He has been a popular visitors over the last few years.

Of the 300+ people in the crowd, there were plenty of smiles, cheers and shared memories. Many confirmed that it is what makes Mount Airy special and keeps people returning for Mayberry Days year after year.