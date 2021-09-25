Stevens named BJU symphonic wind band

GREENVILLE, SC — JoAnna Stevens, a resident of State Road, has been named to the Bob Jones University Symphonic Wind Band. Stevens is a sophomore majoring in music.

The Symphonic Wind Band is BJU’s top-performing instrumental ensemble. Each year, performers audition by playing a group of excerpts taken from band literature or study etudes, scales, and sight reading unfamiliar music. Following that selection audition, a second audition is held for seating within the ensemble. The band is directed by Dr. Bruce Cox.

The band is noted for its refined performances of outstanding music. This year, the university family will have the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor concert at the Gazebo on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held in Stratton Hall.

