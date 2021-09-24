Surry EMS awarded for heart attack response

A heart attack is not a good thing under any circumstances, but at least special procedures exist locally to maximize a patient’s chances of survival.
And that has resulted in Surry County Emergency Services receiving the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award.
The local lifesaving organization was recognized for implementing specific quality-improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
“It is still the number one killer,” said Eddie Jordan, who as compliance officer for Surry County Emergency Services oversees its involvement with the STEMI program under which the American Heart Association award was given.
STEMI refers to an ST elevation myocardial infarction, the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow in one of the major arteries to the heart which requires timely treatment.
Each year, more than 250,000 people experience such an attack.
Jordan said the Surry EMS responds to about 1,200 cardiac-related calls annually, which include simple chest-pain cases not determined to be problematic on up to the severe level. About 300 of those exhibit some form of the STEMI criteria, “which is being an actual heart attack needing immediate attention,” he explained.
To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel, which can include the insertion of a stent — a type of tube — or by providing clot-busting medication.
In light of that necessity, the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program that Surry County Emergency Services participates in helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks.
This starts from the time when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.
“It’s a real structured system,” Jordan said.
The STEMI concept recognizes the fact that optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and health-care system overall.
Surry County EMS crews seek to accomplish this through multiple measures aimed at a seamless process for treatment, Jordan says.
One involves submitting the patient to an electrocardiogram (also known as an ECG or EKG) test within 10 minutes, a key procedure that gauges the electrical activity of one’s heartbeat. The Surry unit accomplishes this in less than four minutes, Jordan said.
“Our saying is ‘time is muscle,’” the compliance officer added in reference to an understanding among cardiologists that the longer it takes to get treatment the greater the damage that can occur to the heart muscle and the less chance for recovery.
Another priority for Surry County Emergency Services involves notifying the receiving hospital that a patient with a severe heart attack is on the way so personnel there can be standing by to render care immediately.
“That’s one of the key elements,” Jordan said of the STEMI initiative embraced by the Surry EMS, as amplified by an American Heart Association spokesman:
“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” Tim Henry, M.D., chairman of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee, said in a statement.
“Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”
STEMI program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for severe heart attack patients.
Jordan said he is proud of the consistent high level achieved by local emergency crews. He pointed out that it has now been bestowed with the Gold Plus Achievement Award for two years in a row after earlier receiving silver and bronze awards.
“Surry County Emergency Services is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” he commented.
“The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.