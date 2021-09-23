Police reports

• His alleged theft of a $55 carton of cigarettes from the convenience store where he worked has resulted in a Mount Airy man being jailed on a felony charge, according to city police reports.

The crime was discovered Tuesday at Speedway on Rockford Street, leading to a charge of larceny by employee being filed against Crawford Aaron Byerly, 27, of 107 Crystal Lane. Byerly was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $4,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 4 appearance in District Court.

He no longer is listed as an employee of Speedway.

• Reyna Victoria Ayala Gonzalez, 24, of 2586 W. Pine St., was charged early Thursday with fleeing to elude arrest and having no operator’s license.

Gonzalez failed to pull over a 1997 Jeep Cherokee for a traffic stop and subsequently did so on N.C. 89 near Greyhound Road west of town, police records state. She is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 15.

• Michael James Johnson, 40, of 654 Willow St., was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond last Friday, when he was served with a warrant on a felony charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device which had been issued by state correctional personnel on July 19.

Johnson, who was taken into custody at his residence, also was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court filed on July 12. He is slated for an Oct. 5 appearance in District Court.

• Andy Gene Temoney Jr., 29, of Greensboro, was arrested on Sept. 11 after officers investigated a shots-fired call on Marshall Heights Street off U.S. 601.

Temoney was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and also found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on April 18. He was jailed under a $500 secured bond and is to appear in District Court Monday.