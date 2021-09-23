Chronic wasting disease ID’d as threat locally

As if COVID-19 hasn’t given everyone enough to worry about, now comes chronic wasting disease — with its first threat to North Carolina identified through a deer-hunting incident near Mount Airy.
Staff members of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recently were notified by Cale Godfrey, Virginia’s assistant wildlife chief, of the presence of a chronic wasting disease (CWD)-positive deer located 33 miles north of the city.
“Bottom line, this sample is close, closer than any CWD-positive test result has ever been to North Carolina,” explained Ashton Godwin, legislative liaison with the Wildlife Resources Commission.
Godwin has contacted state Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy to express concerns about that discovery due to the area in Virginia being near Stevens’ legislative district in North Carolina.
“It is really bad,” Stevens said of its potential negative implications for the Mount Airy vicinity, adding that the public needed to be made aware of this threat particularly in light of the arrival of deer-hunting season this fall.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a prion ailment that affects such species as deer, elk, reindeer and moose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. A prion is defined as a type of protein that can trigger normal proteins in the brain to function abnormally.
CWD is fatal to animals and there are no treatments or vaccines.
So far there have been no reported cases of chronic wasting disease infection in people. However, some animal studies suggest that it poses a risk to certain types of non-human primates, such as monkeys, that eat meat from CWD-infected animals or come in contact with brain or body fluids from infected deer or elk.
Those studies raise concerns that there could also be a risk to people, the CDC guidance adds, which most likely would occur through eating deer meat.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has had a plan in place to deal with any threats from chronic wasting disease, according to Godwin.
“Our response plan triggers with a sample found within 30 miles of our border,” Godwin stated in her advisory to Rep. Stevens concerning its proximity to North Carolina. “This sample is close enough that we are preparing to increase our surveillance in the four border counties (Alleghany, Surry, Stokes and Rockingham).”
The Wildlife Resources Commission staff is activated and coordinating with the N.C. Department of Transportation to use road-kill and depredation kills throughout the coming months in conjunction with the opening of deer seasons to increase sampling, Godwin mentioned.
In Northwest North Carolina, archery season began this month and runs through early November, according to commission listings, with black powder deer hunting to occur from Nov. 6-19. Gun season is scheduled from Nov. 20 to Jan. 1.
“Once the regular deer season is open, we will increase our sampling from hunters in this area,” Godwin further disclosed.
“We already have significant sampling occurring and these (four) counties are no exceptions, but we will place increased emphasis on them now.”
Health recommendations
The CDC advises not shooting, handling or eating meat from deer that look sick, are acting strangely or are found dead (road-kill).
When field-dressing a deer, hunters are advised to wear latex or rubber gloves when dressing the animal or handling the meat. They should minimize their contact with deer organs, particularly the brain and spinal cord tissues.
Household knives or other kitchen utensils should not be used for field dressing, under CDC guidelines.
It can take more than a year for an infected animal to develop symptoms, which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness and other neurologic symptoms.
In a recent survey, North Carolina hunters listed “putting meat in the freezer” as a main motivation for harvesting deer.
The nearby confirmation of chronic wasting disease in Virginia involved a 2.5-year-old buck that an unidentified man had brought to a taxidermist, who took and submitted samples from the animal for testing under a program in place in Virginia.
“We do not know the prevalence rates or distribution of the disease from the location of this positive animal,” Godwin, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission liaison, stated in her advisory.
Personnel in both states will increase sampling during the fall hunting seasons “to get an understanding of these important metrics,” she emphasized.
The state Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking funding from the N.C. General Assembly for increased surveillance while deer hunting is under way.
In addition to the health threat, the commission is concerned about the potential financial fallout to the state from chronic wasting disease.
The annual economic impact to North Carolina from deer hunting totals more than $600 million spent on trips and equipment, based on information relayed by Rep. Stevens. In addition to direct spending, that figure includes taxes, salaries and wages.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.