Mount Airy Homecoming set for Friday

September 20, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Sophomores selected to the homecoming court by their peers include Ella Brant, Carlie Utt, and Danielle Diefendorf. (Submitted photo)

<p>Seniors selected to the homecoming court by the student body include Morgan Hiatt, Calissa Watson, Paxton Reece, Sydney Seagraves, and Jameka Brown. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Juniors who are members of the homecoming court include Charlotte Hauser, Kancie Tate, and Mercer Meadows. Not pictured is Morgan Brinegar. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Freshmen homecoming court members are Carrie Marion, Greer Tidd, and Sydney Joyce. (Submitted photo)</p>

Mount Airy High School has scheduled its Homecoming celebration on Friday, Sept. 24.

The 2021 Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of Friday night’s football game along with the representatives for each senior member of the Granite Bears Football team. The 2021 Homecoming Queen is voted on by the entire high school student body and will be crowned after the presentation of the court.

For more information about homecoming contact Courtney Howlett at chowlett@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-5147.