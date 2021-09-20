Surry Central High homecoming is Friday

September 20, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The Junior Homecoming Court is made up of Brittany Frausto and Lillian Orozoco.

<p>The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Arismel Jaimes and Lily Oneal</p>

The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Arismel Jaimes and Lily Oneal

<p>The Senior Homecoming Court includes, from left, seated, Mia McMillen and Macy Key, standing, Daisy Garcia and Arial Holt.</p>

The Senior Homecoming Court includes, from left, seated, Mia McMillen and Macy Key, standing, Daisy Garcia and Arial Holt.

<p>The Sophomore Homecoming Court members are Ella Priddy and Yeira Munoz.</p>

The Sophomore Homecoming Court members are Ella Priddy and Yeira Munoz.

Surry Central High School will be celebrating homecoming over the next week, Sept. 20-24. The theme is Battle of the Eagles.

The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the game against Wilkes Central with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday.