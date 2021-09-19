Hope fills air at Alzheimer’s walk

Teams often are formed for Mount Airy’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s to honor a family member stricken with the disease, but a K & D Signs contingent represented multiple victims Saturday — a testament to the legions it affects.

Team member Dawn Swinney alone has lost two close relatives, her mother, Viola Bartley, and brother, Randy Bartley.

The death of Swinney’s mom at 88 in July 2020 is still fresh in her mind, which fit the profile of victims who usually are in the older age group. The death of her brother, meanwhile, shows how Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t spare others in the robbing of one’s mental capacities, since he died at 62 of a younger-onset form that Swinney explained was related to a frontal lobe condition.

Swinney wasn’t alone, with another member of the K & D Signs team of Mount Airy, Jesse Bowman, reporting that he had lost his grandmother, Nancy Johnson, to Alzheimer’s.

However, Swinney suggested that with such numbers comes strength, as illustrated by the hundreds of folks of all ages who gathered for Saturday’s event at Riverside Park for a universal cause.

“It’s amazing that so many people can come together and share the same sorrow, and share support,” she said of the annual walk. It serves as a fundraiser for research and resources including a 24/7 call-in line, while also building awareness.

The walk emphasized the fact that amid all the recent focus on COVID-19, other more long-running threats to the well-being of society still remain, including Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

An estimated 180,000 people are now living with the disease in North Carolina, according to David Bumgarner, who moderated an opening program for Saturday’s walk. For the U.S. as a whole the number is more than 6 million, with 11 million-plus individuals serving as unpaid caregivers, Bumgarner added.

“As the prevalence of this disease continues to grow, the cost of care is escalating into the billions of dollars.”

Success despite COVID

The annual Mount Airy event did its part for the fundraising aspect by generating $63,000 as of Saturday morning, according to CEO Katherine Lambert of the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, which organizes multiple walks across the region.

That sum, which exceeded this year’s goal locally, was expected to grow as further donations and other proceeds were tallied.

“Oh, it’s an incredible number,” Lambert said of the figure generated, which was a question mark this year with many financial resources being stressed by COVID-19.

The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s was a greatly scaled-down affair. It relied on a virtual approach involving persons participating individually or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Surry County through a “walk is everywhere” model.

Saturday’s return to full form brought a huge crowd to Riverside Park, with Lambert mentioning that 340 people had registered for the event, with others signing up as they arrived, along with a record 62 teams.

Maintaining the fight

Representatives of a group faithfully participating in the walks during recent years was there as usual, Team Phill, named for Phill Whitaker, Surry County’s first building inspector.

He attended the event until his death in February 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for more than 15 years.

But Whitaker’s widow Phyllis was there to carry the torch during the walk along the Ararat River Greenway, or more specifically a Team Phill sign — saying she thinks it is important to stay the course even though he is gone.

“We’re just trying to raise enough money to help other people,” said Mrs. Whitaker, who was there with additional family members. “There’s so many who are struggling.”

Funds were generated among teams through a variety of mini-fundraisers, which included activities such as doughnut sales.

G & B Energy was the apparent top achiever by realizing nearly $9,000 toward the goal, according to preliminary figures compiled Saturday.

Teams will continue to raise money until Dec. 31, according to Pam Padgett, who co-chaired this year’s walk.

“Cases have escalated since the beginning of the pandemic and that support is crucial.”

Hope runs high

Despite everyone’s efforts to be as normal as possible during the pandemic era, Saturday’s event was not your typical walk for a cause.

In past years, all participants trekked along the greenway at once, but Saturday they were asked to do so at different times in order to spread out and achieve social distancing, with choices of one-mile and two-mile routes.

The need to wear masks and employ hand sanitizer also was stressed and other steps were implemented including contactless registration and the availability of “mobile wallets” for donations.

However, all this did not diminish the spirit of the occasion.

“Alzheimer’s is not stopping and neither are we,” Bumgarner, the master of ceremonies, said during the opening program, his remarks greeted by vigorous applause from the crowd.

He also referred to the presence of small flowers held by many of those assembled — part of a cornucopia of colors also including eye-catching T-shirts donned by members of the respective teams.

As examples, purple flowers were displayed by those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia and yellow ones by those caring for or otherwise supporting persons living with those conditions.

“No matter what color you’re holding, one thing is the same — these flowers have a lot of fight in them,” Bumgarner continued.

“I am confident that — one day — we will add a flower,” he said while holding up a white one representing the eventual first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

