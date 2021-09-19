COVID cases, deaths reaching pandemic highs

Fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, and an inexplicable decision by more than half of the county’s residents to not be vaccinated, the most recent COVID-19 surge has Surry County nearly back to where it was at the height of the winter surge.
According to Friday figures released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 90 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Surry County the previous day, and the death toll continues to climb, with 203 county residents succumbing to the virus.
“We have had 20 inpatient COVID deaths over just the last five weeks with 90% of those unvaccinated,” said Ashly Lancaster, marketing director at the hospital. She said patients are “much sicker” than in previous surges.
“The increase in COVID hospitalizations can be attributed to the far more contagious Delta variant, which is also resulting in more serious illnesses among patients who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Edward Salerno, pulmonologist at Northern Regional.
In addition to the more serious nature of the cases, the numbers are stacking up, too. Lancaster said the hospital has more COVID patients now than during the height of the winter surge, leading the hospital to suspend some elective procedures.
“Effective yesterday, we have temporarily cancelled elective surgical cases that would require an inpatient stay (such as a total joint replacement) due to limited bed availability for those patients for at least the next two weeks,” she said on Friday. “Cancellations beyond this date will be evaluated on an ongoing basis.”
“Surry County is still experiencing a high level of community transmission,” said Maggie Simmons, assistant health director for the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. “We are seeing an increased number of cases per day…Unfortunately, these numbers are relatively close to what we were seeing during the peak last December through January.”
Simmons who said the state Department of Health and Human Services was reporting on Friday 50 new COVID-19 hospital admissions of Surry County residents over the previous seven days.
Another difference between the Delta wave and earlier surges is who is being most affected. During earlier surges, primarily elderly individuals were suffering the most severe illnesses.
“The age group where we have seen and continue to see the most cases remains the 25-49 year-olds,” Simmons said of the most recent surge.
She said the local surge cannot be traced to any particular event or gatherings, rather general community transmission continues to be the chief way COVID-19 is being spread locally.
“People are returning to a more normal lifestyle and gathering with their families and friends, creating an environment of more spread,” Simmons explained.
As of Friday, less than half of the county’s residents had been vaccinated. Simmons said 48% of the county’s residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 44% was fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination still remains our best defense against COVID-19,” she said. “Surry County Health and Nutrition Center currently offers all three brands of the COVID-19 vaccine. If someone would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine, please call Surry County Health and Nutrition Center to schedule an appointment, 336-401-8400.
“We strongly encourage our residents to please practice the following measures to protect against COVID-19: Get vaccinated; wear a cloth covering over your mouth and nose when you leave your home, especially when you cannot maintain distance between yourself and people not within your household; wait 6 feet apart; avoid close contact; wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.”