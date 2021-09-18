Alleged sexual predator arrested in Patrick

STUART, Va. — An Ararat man has been arrested for multiple acts of alleged sexual assault against a minor, according to Lt. Steve Austin of the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Sinclair Hawks, 31, of The Hollow Road, was taken into custody Thursday and is being held in the Patrick County Jail.

Hawks is charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor, object sexual penetration of a minor and production of child pornography.

In announcing the arrest Friday, Austin stated that an investigation revealed alleged disturbing evidence which led to Hawks’ immediate incarceration with much work left to be done as the probe continues.

The Patrick Sheriff’s Office spokesman indicated that it was deemed necessary to take Hawks off the streets while awaiting its conclusion.

“We knew that we had to act swiftly to get this predator behind bars, and we did,” Austin explained.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation unfolds, according to the lieutenant.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith disclosed that the evidence against Hawks is strong and compelling, and he is jailed without privilege of bond.

Investigator Tennille Jessup is leading the investigation and can be contacted confidentially at 276-692-5885 by anyone with information relating to the Hawks case or any other involving alleged sexual assault of a child.