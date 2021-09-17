Zalescik appointed to open council seat

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has decided on a new member to fill a board vacancy.
Joe Zalescik was appointed during a meeting Thursday night to its at-large seat in a 3-1 vote by the present members who were choosing from a field of five applicants.
Commissioners Steve Yokeley, Marie Wood and Tom Koch cast voice votes for Zalescik under a process Mayor Ron Niland said was being conducted according to rules, while Commissioner Jon Cawley supported John Pritchard.
Zalescik and Pritchard were the only two nominees Thursday among the group of board hopefuls who also included Mark Brown, Len Fawcett and Teresa Lewis, a former at-large commissioner who served 10 years ago.
The appointee, who officially will be sworn in during the next council meeting in October, said after the meeting that he was “humbled and honored” by his selection to the seat previously held by Niland.
That vacancy resulted from Niland being appointed mayor by the commissioners in May after serving as both mayor pro tem and commissioner due to the resignation of former Mayor David Rowe last October.
“I look forward to doing the best job that I can,” Zalescik added.
The board appointee, 60, came to Mount Airy from New Jersey about two years ago and owns Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts, a local small business operating on a mobile basis. A list of credentials Zalescik submitted in applying for the commissioner slot states that he served on elected commissions in New Jersey.
He retired as a media specialist in the health-care field in that state after a nearly 40-year career.
While here, Zalescik has served on the Mount Airy Planning Board and is the coordinator of the city farmers market.
Appointment procedure
All five people who applied as at-large commissioner were present during Thursday’s well-attended meeting. An air of tension seemed to permeate council chambers as everyone awaited the appointment decision — the last item on the agenda.
The mayor opened the floor for nominations, which led Commissioner Yokeley to offer Zalescik’s name, which Yokeley said was occurring “after much deliberation and consideration” on his part.
Yokeley said he was impressed by all those who sought the seat, which will be at stake in next year’s municipal election.
“We got five really great applicants,” he said of a process that began earlier this summer and included each person speaking publicly about their credentials and interest during the board’s previous meeting on Sept. 2.
In explaining his nomination for Zalescik, Yokeley said he believed the former Jersey resident was the right person for the position at this particular time, although the others vying for it also were qualified.
“I’m sure you will do an excellent job,” Yokeley told Zalescik seated in the front row of the audience.
Cawley, meanwhile, indicated that his nomination of Pritchard reflected an attempt to enhance the makeup of what he already considers a good board. Cawley said he sought to have two African-Americans toss their hats into the ring during the application process, but they declined.
Pritchard is a former banker who has been described as a city government watchdog faithfully attending council meetings for about 12 years, and is perhaps its most-fervent critic on fiscal matters. He often has addressed such issues through letters to the editor and speaking at public forums during the sessions.
Cawley said he was nominating the only one of the four applicants whom he’s ever argued with over the years in what he described as an attempt to bring an extra dimension to the board.
But Cawley was welcoming toward Zalescik after the decision:
“Congratulations, Joe, I look forward to working with you,” he said.
With appreciation expressed to all those who applied, both Yokeley and Koch made a special point of urging the other four to become candidates for the next election, for which the filing period opens in December based on past discussion.
Under state law, a person appointed to a board vacancy serves until the next municipal election, in this case 2022, when he or she can seek a full four-year term. Commissioners have said they hoped the person picked for the vacancy would do that.
In addition to the at-large commissioner seat, those of Yokeley and Cawley will be at stake next year along with the office of mayor.
Cawley said in July that he will seek the mayoral post.
The municipal balloting in 2022 will be the first held in an even-numbered year in Mount Airy after a recent decision to shift its elections from odd-numbered ones.
