Scenes for movie shot in city

Hopefully there are no Nazi war criminals lurking around Mount Airy, but scenes for an upcoming movie about such individuals were filmed here earlier this week.

The upstairs portion of a downtown building at 157 N. Main St. was utilized as part of the production of “Condor’s Nest,” a feature-length film focusing on a search for former members of the Third Reich in 1950s South America.

“Condor’s Nest” is described as an action/adventure drama that is being filmed at locations including multiple ones in North Carolina along with Utah, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. The plot concerns an American aviator’s search for war criminals in the years after the fall of Nazi Germany.

“We are hoping for a 2022 release,” the movie’s producer, Dan Black, said late Tuesday afternoon while standing outside the building where scenes for the movie were being shot.

Black explained that the film crew, led by Director Phil Blattenberger, was operating under closed-set conditions in conforming to COVID-19 protocols. Filming was expected to continue through the night Tuesday inside the downtown building, where passersby seemed unaware of what was taking place.

The pinkish/peach-colored structure involved, owned by Phil Marsh, was lined up for the production through the Piedmont Triad Film Commission in Winston-Salem. The commission has lured a number of filmmakers to the area who’ve taken advantage of its historically intact older farmhouses and other unique architecture to bring their projects to life, while also boosting economic development.

As just one example, the Mitchell River House in the Dobson area provided the setting for “The Longest Ride,” a 2015 film adaptation of a novel by Nicholas Sparks which stars Scott Eastwood and Alan Alda.

Rebecca Clark, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission, previously had scouted the upstairs portion of the pink building downtown as a possible shooting location for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” released in 2017.

For the latest “Condor’s Nest” project, Blattenberger, the director, had sought a vintage apartment that would pass for 1950s South America. He called the vacant upstairs location in Mount Airy, within a structure dating to the early 1900s, “an exact fit.”

This was accompanied by the need to equip it with older furnishings to provide an authentic look.

“We were able to find a supplier that got us a 1950s fridge and a 1950s stove,” said Black, the movie’s producer, who added that the age of the building also was a plus in this regard. “The idea was to replicate living conditions in the Fifties in South America.”

Black said the cast for “Condor’s Nest” includes Arnold Vosloo, who is best known for his role as Imhotep in “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns.” Vosloo was not present here Tuesday.

“Condor’s Nest” is being produced by Lost Galleon Pictures headquartered in Greensboro.

