COVID cancels Sonker Festival – again

Festival organizers have put the event on hold for another year due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak stemming from close-quarter situations such as this in October 2019, when sonker fans are lined up for the dessert.

For the second year in a row, fans of a dessert unique to this region will be denied the chance to partake of it during a popular fall event because of, yes, COVID-19.

An official of the group sponsoring the annual Surry County Sonker Festival had said in July that after being cancelled in 2020, as the disease raged, improving conditions — including the availability of a vaccine — would allow it to return this year.

However, just as any great recipe can be spoiled by the unforeseen, COVID-19 has stuck its big fat thumb in the crust once again for the early October gathering featuring the deep-dish fruit pie in various flavors.

“Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Surry County and the state, the board of directors of the Surry County Historical Society has decided to cancel the 2021 Sonker Festival,” says an announcement issued earlier this week.

“If the numbers hadn’t escalated the way they have, we would have it,” explained Dr. Annette Ayers, the group’s president.

The Surry Sonker Festival traditionally is held at the historic Edwards-Franklin House west of Mount Airy on the first Saturday in October, which would have been Oct. 2 for 2021. This also would have marked the 41st year of the event, a streak interrupted by COVID in 2020.

Ayers said the layout of the festival is the main reason for the cancellation, which could be blamed on the tremendous success of the event that typically draws huge crowds to the 1799 Edwards-Franklin House on Haystack Road. One recent year, attendance was put at 500 to 700.

In addition to the sonkers, the festival offers live music by an old-time band, the opportunity for flatfooting, tours of the house and displays of crafts such as quilting. People sit in lawn chairs around the front of the structure to eat sonkers, served from under a tent nearby, while enjoying the music and other festivities.

Ayers said the Surry County Historical Society was comfortable ensuring safety with the house tours and other activities, but not the main event itself: the serving of the sonkers.

“Standing in line, you know how close people are,” the organization’s president said of the proximity in which they await sonkers. At the start of the festival the line usually stretches out from the serving station and all around the lawn with folks standing elbow to elbow.

“There’s no way to serve it any other way,” Ayers said.

She stressed that the historical group didn’t want to risk a further coronavirus outbreak originating under that scenario. “We wanted to err on the side of caution,” Ayers said. “The health and safety of our members and visitors led to this decision.”

While organizers hope to resume the festival in 2022, this year won’t go down as a total loss.

Sonkers were served by the Surry Historical Society during an Aug. 21 kickoff celebration for the county’s 250th-anniversary observance on Courthouse Square in Dobson.

“We were really busy and we really did very well,” she said of proceeds from sonker sales which are used to fund various activities of the group.

Fliers promoting the annual festival then planned in October also were distributed to those attending the Surry 250 celebration, which Ayers said should now be disregarded.

