Northern wins three awards for excellence

September 16, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

A billboard that was part of Northern Regional Hospital’s “Behind the Mask” marketing campaign, which won a Gold Award in the 2021 Aster Awards competition. (Submitted photo)

Northern Regional Hospital has won top honors in the 2021 Aster Awards competition – earning two Gold Awards and one Silver Award for excellence in its advertising and marketing efforts.

The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected national/international competitions of its kind, the hospital said. “For over 20 years, the program has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising and marketing efforts,” the hospital said in a release announcing the awards.

Northern’s winning entries — judged by a panel of industry experts against those of similarly-sized hospitals – included a Gold Award for its “Behind the Mask” billboard campaign; a Gold Award for its patient handbook (“Patient Guide & Discharge Folder”); and a Silver Award for its “Behind the Mask” 30-second TV commercial, which aired locally and regionally. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality, and overall appeal and execution.

“We are honored and humbled by the award-winning recognition our efforts have received from our national peers,” said Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing and communications for Northern Regional Hospital. “We were committed to creating a message to remind our patients and community that, behind our now ever-present, protective face masks, we’re still the caring, competent and friendly healthcare professionals they’ve come to know and trust. Also embedded in our award-winning commercials and patient publication was a gentle reminder of our ongoing commitment to safe, quality and compassionate care.”

“We are pleased to acknowledge our marketing team’s leadership in bringing home top honors in such an intense competition,” said Chris A. Lumsden, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Northern Regional Hospital. “We are also proud that our ‘Behind the Mask’ submissions included dozens of hospital physicians and staff – each of whom was willing and eager to participate in the development of the commercials. Here at Northern, great teamwork is the hallmark of all our successful efforts.”

For more information about Northern Regional Hospital, visit choosenorthern.org