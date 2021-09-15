SCC announces honors lists for summer 2021

September 15, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College recently named its summer semester 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List.

Students qualifying for the President’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the President’s List receive a congratulatory letter.

The Dean’s List honors those students enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework who maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the Dean’s List will also receive a congratulatory letter.

Presidents liststudents includeJordan Masea McDonald of Jonesville; Jason D. Bartoe, Jaylynn Eduarda Cabrera Hernandez, Alexis Brianna Puckett, Cheyenne Rose Seal, and Jacob Allen Steinbruegge, all of Mount Airy; Rachel Evelyn Carter and Kathy Santiago of Dobson; Laken Nicole Creed of Ararat; Samantha Nicole Chattin of Elkin; Heather Nichole Couch of Ronda; and Jennifer Barfield Barker of Fancy Gap, Virginia.

Deans list: Jessica Hernandez of Ararat; Peyton Olivia Whitaker of Dobson; Paige Nicole Hobson of Hamptonville; Brian Ray Duffey of Pinnacle; Mason Lane Woods of Winston-Salem; Amy Madalyn Bray and Grant Adam Noble of Yadkinville.