August was wetter, warmer than usual

September 14, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A return to normalcy has been under way this summer in Mount Airy — at least where climatic activity is concerned — with wetter-than-usual conditions prevailing.

This certainly was evidenced in August, when 6.23 inches of rainfall were measured at F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station. That exceeded the normal precipitation output for the eighth month of the year locally, 4.34, by nearly 2 inches.

After a predominantly dry year, Mount Airy now has seen higher-than-normal rainfall two months in a row. That could change this month, due to September being noticeably on the dry side so far.

Measurable amounts were recorded on 10 of August’s 31 days, with the highest output for a single date a 1.45-inch soaking logged for Aug. 18.

However, this community still had a slight precipitation deficit for the year as of Aug. 31, when 33.04 inches had been documented. This is 0.36 inches, or 1.1 percent, less than the all-time average of 33.40 for that eight-month period in Mount Airy, where weather records have been kept since 1924.

At that same time in 2020, the city had received 44.38 inches, 10.98 above normal.

On the thermometer side of things, August was slightly warmer than usual locally, with temperatures averaging 75.9 degrees, compared to the 74.3-degree norm.

The maximum reading for the month was 94 degrees on Aug. 13, while low-temp honors were shared by a trio of days on Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 7 when the mercury dipped to 56.

Fog was noted at the water plant on 10 days last month, reflecting a normal Londonish occurrence during August.