Folks invited to ‘rediscover’ Rockford

September 14, 2021 Thomas Joyce
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Visitors mingle outside the old rail depot building at Rockford during a past event in the historic village, which will host a Rediscover Rockford gathering on Saturday.

Now a sleepy little village along the Yadkin River, Rockford was a bustling center of commerce and trade during the 1800s where future President Andrew Jackson studied law before becoming a hero in the War of 1812.

Yet the former Surry County seat is undergoing a rejuvenation that will be on display this coming Saturday during an event being held for the 10th year featuring live music and other attractions scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This year we’re going to be calling it ‘Rediscover Rockford,’” said Hannah Holyfield of the Rockford Preservation Society, referencing the fact that the gathering previously has been known as “Remember Rockford.” That was a reunion-type event geared toward families with ties to the village located southeast of Dobson.

Holyfield explained that while those in the latter group are still vigorously urged to attend, Rediscover Rockford seeks to attract a wider audience. This includes those never visiting it before and others who might have been there in the past and are invited to return and see how Rockford has changed.

“We wanted it to be open to everyone,” added Holyfield, who is happy to be having any such observance at all in historic Rockford after a COVID-plagued 2020. “We had no events.”

One exception was an annual Candlelight Christmas program at a local church featuring holiday music, but it was conducted virtually.

Rediscover Rockford is well-timed.

“We wanted to be part of Surry 250 activities,” Holyfield said of a year-long celebration of the county’s founding in the late 1700s. The gathering at Rockford will be the first of a slate of events coming on the heels of a 250 kickoff in Dobson on Aug. 21.

Music and more

Rediscover Rockford is free and open to the public and will begin with welcoming remarks Saturday at 10 a.m. in Rockford Park.

A Music in the Park program from a bandstand will feature performances throughout the day by five different groups including bluegrass musician Eric Marshall and friends. The lineup also includes Susie and Randy Candelaria, Wendy and Johnny Dearmin, Danny Ray Carter/Josh Hobson and Crabgrass.

The music is slated to begin shortly after 10 a.m.

Other highlights of the day will include special speaker Dave Diamont, longtime Surry County teacher and coach who also has served in the N.C. House of Representatives. This is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the 1914 Rockford Methodist Church.

Also, tours of the W.P. Dobson Store/Masonic Lodge are set for 1 and 3:30 p.m., with a bus tour of Rockford and vicinity to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Holyfield says that will be a 45-minute guided tour aboard a YVEDDI shuttle bus.

A number of area groups also will be represented during the occasion, such as the Mount Airy Junior Historians, North Carolina Daniel Boone Heritage Trail and Yadkin County Historical Society, among others.

Heritage crafts including blacksmithing additionally will be on display.

The slate of scheduled activities further features wine tasting at the 1830 Mark York Tavern and sonkers, a dessert unique to this area, served at Rockford General Store.

Along with the store, food and drink vendors are to include Chick-fil-A, Stony Knoll Winery, Taco Time and TriGnomie Coffee and Doughnuts.

Saturday’s event is part of a continuing effort launched more than 40 years ago by the Rockford Preservation Society to perpetuate the history, culture and buildings of the village, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

