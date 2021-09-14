Police reports

September 13, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A visit to the police station Sunday led to a Virginia woman being arrested on charges that had been filed more than five years ago, including cyberstalking, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Samantha Starr Willard, 30, of 468 Valley End Road, Ararat, came to the department to speak with an officer regarding an unspecified matter, and while doing so the dispatch unit there notified the officer that Willard was wanted on outstanding warrants.

This included the cyberstalking matter and a communicating threats charge that were filed in Johnston County in May 2016, with Willard also found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County issued in January 2013.

She was confined in the county jail under an $817 bond and slated for a Sept. 27 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A vehicle was stolen last Friday from Simmons Nissan along with items inside including a shotgun. The 1998 Isuzu Rodeo involved was unsecured when taken sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and is valued at $2,500. Also stolen were a $500 Rock Island Armory 12-gauge shotgun and miscellaneous tools valued at $1,000.

Two dealership employees are listed as victims of the crime, Eliot Lee Douglas of Gilda Lane and Thomas Butcher, a Fox Run Lane resident.

• Catalytic converters were discovered stolen last Thursday from a pair of vehicles owned by WorkForce Unlimited, identified as a 2017 Chevrolet and a 2017 Ford. The converters were forcibly removed while the autos were parked at the company’s office building on West Independence Boulevard.

The loss was put at $1,000.

• Property valued at $980 was discovered missing on Sept. 7 at the residence of Carson Dorsett on Hylton Street, where it was taken from a garage after the door was opened. Included were a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower, Stihl weedeater, Bostitch nail gun and an air compressor with a 100-foot hose.

• A Mount Airy man listed as homeless was jailed on Sept. 6 on charges of felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny, stemming from an incident that had occurred on Aug. 4.

On that date, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra owned by Aleksandra Grace Nemeth, an Anderson Road resident, was targeted while parked in a municipal lot on North Main Street near Virginia Street. The victim’s stolen car keys were used to gain entry, enabling the theft of a backpack, tennis shoes, a CF Jones Classic Cafe work uniform, a DVD with an MRI recording, a recording of heartbeats, various hygiene items and medication.

An investigation led to warrants being issued in the case on Aug. 20 and Moncus was arrested on Sept. 6 after he was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person call on Willow Street at West Independence Boulevard. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court next Monday.

• Tiffany Amanda Bolduc, 39, of 216-B, Mayberry Ave., was charged with hit and run, no operator’s license, expired registration and an inspection violation on Sept. 6 as the result of a vehicle crash at an unspecified location involving a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle she allegedly was driving.

Bolduc also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed in Stokes County on July 6. She was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 4 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Dollar General was the scene of a larceny on Sept. 6 involving shoelaces taken by an unknown suspect.

• Police learned on Sept. 3 that a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup valued at $12,000 had been stolen from North Carolina Carports and Garages on West Pine Street. It is said to have been taken by a known individual who did not return the company vehicle after leaving for a job site.

The truck, bearing tag number KMJ859, is red in color.

• The Mount Airy Public Library was the scene of a larceny on Sept. 3, when an unspecified sum of money was stolen from a donation box along with two Reebok bookbags valued at $92.