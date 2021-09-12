Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Adam Joseph Coins, 24, of Surry County to Taylor McKenzie Wood, 23, of Surry County.

– Clinton Paul Boggs, 51, of Surry County to Tanya Faye Horton, 52, of Surry County.

– Derek Montana Heckle, 31, of Hoke County to Maritza Adriana Castillja, 31, of Hoke County.

– Jason Anthony Hale, 41, of Surry County to Lorie Nicole Nunley, 44, of Surry County.

– Aaron Blake Holder, 31, of Surry County to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Edwards, 29, of Surry County.

– Dustin Ray Land, 26, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Kelsey Leigh Letchworth, 27, of Patrick County.

– Charles Robert Bullard, 37, of Surry County to Kayla Mae Draughn, 32, of Surry County.

– Garrett Wayne Tate, 22, of Surry County to Chloe Victoria Easter, 21, of Carroll County, Virginia.

– Austin Blake Poplin, 24, of Surry County to Hannah Grace Curry, 23, Surry County.