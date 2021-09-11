Remembering the victims

Local ceremony honors those killed in 9/11 attacks

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Framed by statues of children in front of the Pfc. Adam L. Marion Resource Center in Dobson, Elise Holcomb reads the names of ten 9/11 victims while the audience listens in silence.

More than 60 people from across Surry County attended the 9/11 Memorial Service held Saturday by the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina.

Youth Corps volunteers wait for their turn to read names of ten 9/11 victims, along with a brief bit of information about each victim and where they died.

The East Surry High School JROTC presented the colors for the opening of Saturday's 9/11 Memorial Service.

More than 60 people gathered quietly Saturday at the Pfc. Adam L. Marion Resource Center in Dobson, remembering and honoring those who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years earlier.

The ceremony began at 10:03 a.m., the same time Flight 93 crashed into a field in rural Pennsylvania. That was the final of four airliners hi-jacked that day to crash, though this one fell far from its Washington, D.C., target when passengers on the plane stormed the pilot’s cabin attempting to retake control of the aircraft.

“For a lot of us, for an entire generation, that was our Kennedy assassination moment, it was our Pearl Harbor moment,” Andy Winemiller, Youth Justice Coordinator for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina and the emcee for Saturday’s memorial service, said. It was, he told those in attendance, a moment everyone recalls, remembering where they were when they heard the news.

Winemiller reminded the crowd those attacks helped spur a worldwide war on terror and two wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Winemiller, himself, served in the U.S.Army as a paratrooper in Afghanistan, and he noted Saturday’s ceremony was being held at a center named for Pfc. Adam Marion, a Surry County native who was killed in service during the action in Iraq.

“But today is a day to honor the victims, a day to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives when terrorists flew airplanes into buildings,” he said.

Toward that end, 10 of the agency’s Youth Corps volunteers each took a turn at the podium, solemnly calling out the names of ten victims, telling a little bit about who they were and where they were when they perished.

During the reading, a few in the audience removed their hats in respect, some held their hands over their hearts, a few bowed their heads — and virtually all remained silent as the names were called out by the volunteers.

Saturday’s memorial was part of a nationwide effort by Global Youth Justice Inc., a non-profit organization based in Boston. On Saturday, those at the Dobson location were carrying out the memorial exercise at the same time 59 other sites around the nation were holding similar observances. With each service reading a different group of names, all of the 9/11 victims were honored.

The nationwide program was funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps National Day of Service, and Global Youth Justice, which supplied grant funding for Saturday’s service in Dobson.

In addition to the volunteers who read the names of the victims, the East Surry High School JROTC presented the colors, and Abigail Gerber sang the National Anthem.