Farm Bureau building new office

September 11, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

North Carolina Farm Bureau will be moving into a new building early in 2022.

“After adding an agent to our team this past July, we currently have four agents and we look forward to growing in the future. We are excited to move into our new building to accommodate these changes,” said Keith James, agency manager.

The new location is at 131 S South St., across from Mill Creek General Store.

“We are looking forward and excited to welcome our clients into a new and improved facility where we can better serve them,” James said of the new facility.

James works in the Mount Airy office alongside, Tim Hamlin, Mark Bender, and Matt Swift. They are joined by two associate agents, Abby Isom, Kristie Brady, and three customer service representatives, Betty Jackson, Lisa Boyles, and Lindsay Parks.

At Farm Bureau, their primary services consist of homeowners insurance, automobile insurance, and life insurance. They also offer health insurance and banking products.

The N.C. Farm Bureau Federation Organization began in 1936 to protect the interests of farm and rural families across the state. It gave the farmers a unified voice on agriculture issues. N.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company was incorporated and licensed in 1953 to protect and service the insurance needs of its members

Today, the company says it has the third largest market share in North Carolina as far as written property and casualty premium in all insurance companies writing business in the state.

There are more than 850 licensed agents in the state and 1,850 additional employees representing and supporting the company. Of this group, there are 370 associate agents and 545 customer service representatives working with the 850 agents in our 185 local offices.

NCFB was rated #1 in the Nation by Crash Network’s 2020 and 2021 Insurers Report Card polling of collision repair shops. “We are proud to be in all 100 counties and pride ourselves on local service and positive relationships with all of our clients” said company officials.