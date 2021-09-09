Farm to host Oktoberfest event

September 9, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Although Surry County is a long way from Germany, it will be the site of an Oktoberfest on the Orchard event Saturday paying homage to that Old Country festival.

It is planned from 4:30 to 10 p.m. at Miss Angel’s Farm, 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), located west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89.

The third-annual Oktoberfest locally will feature authentic German food and beer, according to Angela Shur, the owner of Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies in downtown Mount Airy and the farm-orchard operation on Heart Lane along with her husband Randy.

She explained Thursday that the event was launched originally due to no other one of its kind existing in this area.

“We have five types of German beer,” Shur said of the festival, which also will include brats, wiener schnitzel, artisan pretzels, apple strudel and more — “cooked and sold by our friends from Germany.”

Also planned are games offering prizes, such as log throwing, rock throwing, a tug of war, arm wrestling and a dance contest, among other activities.

“We will have a live band and a DJ playing folk music and German music throughout the evening,” Shur added. “Come dressed in your lederhosen.”

The local businesswoman mentioned Thursday that she often is asked why the local Oktoberfest is held in September rather than its namesake month.

“In Germany, Oktoberfest starts in September,” Shur said.

The admission cost is $8 per person, free for those 3 and younger, with a percentage to be donated to a local charity, the food bank at Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Airy. That price also will cover hayrides and access to the orchard, music and a corn maze.

Trinity Episcopal earlier was the beneficiary of a Hippie Revival Festival at the farm in August, receiving $500 “plus a ton of food,” Shur said.