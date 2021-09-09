City manager announces retirement

Barbara Jones, the city manager of Mount Airy, announced Thursday that she will retire from that position effective Oct. 1.
Jones has the distinction of being the first female manager in Mount Airy’s history and also is the longest-tenured, having been appointed to the job in August 2010 after serving in other roles with the municipality for 18 years.
City Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis will be filling in as interim city manager until a permanent replacement is hired.
After 30 years in city government, Jones wants to spend more time with family members and travel, she explained Thursday when discussing the impending departure during an interview at her office in the Municipal Building accompanied by Mayor Ron Niland.
That 30-year milestone actually was reached on Thursday.
“We’ve been talking about this for some time,” Jones said of discussions with Niland and the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. “At the end of August, I made the board aware I would be retiring.”
“Barbara has done a real good job for us,” Niland said of her 12 years as manager, a position he formerly held.
Niland actually hired Jones to work at the Municipal Building in the early 1990s in an administrative role, which led to her eventually becoming assistant city manager.
“It’s an interesting full circle,” the mayor said of that occurrence culminating in Jones’ long service as manager and now her retirement, one he said doesn’t occur often. “And she’s been a good friend.”
Jones also appreciates the opportunity to have held a key leadership role in local government during some difficult times.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your city manager,” she stated in an announcement to citizens accompanying her retirement disclosure.
“We have dealt with many challenges, particularly this past year with the pandemic,” Jones added regarding her efforts and those of staff members, “and have always worked for the best-possible solutions to make our community a better place to live.”
Jones said she picked Oct. 1 as her retirement date in order to allow a smooth transition and leeway for those left behind in light of the municipal budget process beginning in January.
“That way they can hit the ground running,” said the outgoing manager, who will be leaving the city in a strong financial position.
“I look forward to the next chapter in my life and will do everything possible for a smooth transition.”
Recruitment plans
Mayor Niland says the search for a new city manager will begin immediately.
“What we’ve been trying to do is determine what we will do moving forward,” he said Thursday concerning the replacement process by municipal officials.
“The intention is to advertise on both the state and national levels,” Niland said. This will include working through the International City/County Management Association, which he said is a highly regarded organization.
When Mount Airy last sought a city manager after the resignation of Don Brookshire in January 2010, 40 people applied for the position to which Jones subsequently was appointed to fill by the commissioners.
In the meantime, both Jones and Niland are confident in the ability of Lewis, the parks and recreation director, to oversee the day-to-day operations of the municipality on an interim basis.
“Darren is very capable,” Jones said, citing in particular his prowess in grant acquisitions for various projects including expansion of Mount Airy’s greenway network.
His appointment as interim city manager was described as “a natural fit” for the temporary situation that will exist. Lewis, also a longtime city government employee, does not plan to seek that position for the long term, according to Thursday’s discussion that included a positive outlook on the part of Niland.
“On behalf of the mayor’s office I want to thank Barbara for her thirty years of service with the city of Mount Airy,” he stated.
“We wish Barbara well as she moves forward,” Niland continued. “We have an outstanding staff that will continue under new leadership to provide great service to all our citizens — we anticipate a smooth transition when new leadership is in place.”
