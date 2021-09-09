DOT event geared toward disadvantaged businesses

Staff Report

An in-person outreach event is scheduled Saturday by the N.C. Department of Transportation as part of its efforts to encourage disadvantaged businesses in Surry and other area counties to explore contracting opportunities with the department.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the DOT’s Division 11 office at 801 Statesville Road in North Wilkesboro.

During the event, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways — in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights — is inviting small, disadvantaged businesses (DBEs) to learn more about how to do business with the department.

It awards contracts in mowing, litter pickup, landscaping, snow and ice removal, traffic control, painting, striping, road construction and other areas.

DOT staff members will be on hand to explain how to pursue such activities, upcoming work opportunities in the area and the process of applying for transportation contracts.

In addition to businesses in Surry, the session is open to those in other Division 11 counties including Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Saturday’s session marks the second round of statewide outreach events the agency has hosted. In June, more than 160 people participated in the first round.

The Department of Transportation is requesting owners of disadvantaged businesses interested in attending the gathering to RSVP that intent with Kenny Heavner at khheavner@ncdot.gov or 336-903-9115.