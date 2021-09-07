Popular casino night returning

Attendees of a past Casino Night to support Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, from left, Larry Gunn, Joan Inman and Bobbie Collins, enjoy the action at a gaming table. (File photo)
A popular fundraising and social event for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will return later this month, when the organization hosts a Casino Royale Night on the museum grounds.
The event is set for Sept. 18, but those wishing to buy tickets to both the dinner and the casino night must do so by Sept. 13.
The night features a host of casino-type games, with participants placing bets with play money.
“No (real) money changes hands,” said Matt Edwards, executive director of the museum.
The casino night was cancelled last year, as was nearly everything else, because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Prior to that, the event had a bit of an uneven history at the museum.
“We did this event for a number of years…It was probably the most popular fundraiser event we’ve had, certainly since I’ve been here,” Edwards said.
Then in 2016, the museum learned casino nights were largely illegal in North Carolina, even when featuring play money, though there were a handful of exceptions for some organizations in the state.
“It operated in a legal gray area,” Edwards said, so the museum discontinued the event until the General Assembly passed legislation making the events legal. So the museum held casino night in 2019 on the museum grounds for the first time, as Edwards said they will do this year. Prior to that, it was held at Cross Creek Country Club.
“That had nothing to do with Cross Creek,” he was quick to explain. “We love our friends at Cross Creek. It was just an issue of our board really wanted to have people in the museum. Part of the goal of an event like this is to create awareness of your organization, if you can have it at your organization, it is better.”
Toward that end, Edwards said there will be tents set up in the courtyard of the museum for all of the casino-type games.
Gallery opening, auction
To coincide with the Casino Royale Night, Edwards said the museum will be reopening the southern gallery, which has been undergoing renovations for the past 18 months, and a silent auction.
“It’ll be a great opportunity for folks to check out some of our renovations,” he said. The gallery will have what he calls a soft opening on Thursday, Sept. 16, then be fully open to the public the next day, and be open on Casino Royale night for those folks on hand to visit. That gallery, he said, is a “broad” look at the area’s history from pre-European contact, Native American settlement, early European exploration, early settlement, back country living, up to roughly the beginning of the Reconstruction era.
Part of the night’s fundraising activities include a silent auction — most of which is being done online by Mayberry Auction at https://mayberryonlineauction.bidwrangler.com/bid/67390?item=6204279§ion=items
For the first time, the museum will be selling some gaming tickets at the door, but Edwards said those tickets only allow a person to take part in the casino-style games. Those tickets will not include dinner, nor will they include entrance into the draw-down that night with participants holding a chance to win as much as $5,000.
The online portion of the auction is live now, and includes 73 items donated by area and regional businesses. On the night of the event, there will be an additional dozen or so items set up inside the museum for folks to bid on.
“We really want to encourage folks to purchase tickets in advance, be part of the draw down,” he said.
Call the museum at 336-786-4478 for tickets or for additional information. Museum officials also cautioned that plans for the event could change if COVID regulations change.