9/11 service to be held in Dobson

September 5, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Saturday will mark 20 years since terrorists attacked the United States in what has become known as the 9/11 attacks, and a local organization will commemorate the anniversary of that day as part of a nationwide program.

On Saturday at 10:03 a.m. the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina will hold a service to remember those lost on the largest attack on United States soil since Pearl Harbor. At 10:03 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Flight 93 was the final hijacked flight to crash.

The event will include the reading of the names and short biographies of 50 victims of the attack.

“It was a day which changed so many lives forever and many lives were lost after that day,” said Robin Testerman Beeson, the center’s executive director. “However, Saturday’s event is really about honoring those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001.”

Of course, the impact of the two decades of war that followed the Sept. 11 attacks won’t be lost on attendees.

The center will host the event at its Pfc. Adam L. Marion Resource Center at 520 North Main Street in Dobson. Marion was killed in action during his service in support of the Global War on Terror.

Beeson said the event is open to the public and free. Held outdoors at the center’s flagpole, those in attendance can adhere to COVID-19 guidance as well.

The Children’s Center received funding through a grant from Global Youth Justice Inc., a non-profit organization based in Boston. On Saturday, the center will be one of 60 sites chosen by that organization to hold a commemorative event.

The 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials on Saturday, Sept. 11, is led by Global Youth Justice, and is sponsored and funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps National Day of Service, and Global Youth Justice. This is one of only two new federally sponsored National 9/11 Day Projects by the Federal Agency AmeriCorps, and largest nationally coordinated 9/11 Day Project since Sept. 11, 2001.

Additionally, the 50 names that will be read will appear on a “Flag of Honor,” which travelled to the World Trade Center prior to being delivered to the Children’s Center.

Staff and adult and youth volunteers from the center’s teen court and community service programs, which are spread across six counties in Northwest North Carolina, will converge on Dobson to host the event.

“We were very grateful to receive the funding to make this event happen,” said Beeson. “We really hope the surrounding community will come join us for what will be a meaningful and solemn remembrance of the lives lost on 9/11.”