Marriages

September 5, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Christopher Luke Harris, 29, of Surry County to Lyndsi Rae Hamlin, 28, of Surry County.

– Thomas Samuel Moore, 42, of Allegheny County to Desiree Elise Krysinski, 43, of Allegheny County.

– Jarod Paul Hagerman, 22, of Surry County to Dianna Nicole Chaney, 20, of Henry County, Virginia.

– David Lee Stanley, 51, of Surry County to Danielle Nicole Davis, 38, of Surry County.

– Aaron Charles Sturdivant, 24, of Yadkin County to Hayley Kristine Monsees, 25, of Forsyth County.

– Vignesh Ravikumar, 30, of Surry County to Emily Zetta Gentry, 30, Surry County.

– Chase Hunter Goodson, 21, Augusta County to Anna Grace Marion, 21, of Augusta County.

– Thomas Matthew Hill, 72, of Forsyth County to Shirley Kay Shaffner, 72, of Surry County.

– James Edward Gibson III, 24, of Kanawha County to Emily Kay Lilly, 25, Kanawha County.

– Tina Sue Finney, 41, of Stokes County to Jennifer Alicia Chase, 43, of Surry County.

– Joshua Rome Holyfield, 23, of Surry County to Brittany Lynn White, 21, of Surry County.

– William Foley Wall, 30, of Surry County to Whitney Nicole Joyner, 29, of Surry County.