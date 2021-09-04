City to let police drive cars home

Mount Airy leaders have implemented multiple incentives in recent years to recruit and retain city police officers — with the latest involving a measure allowing them to drive patrol vehicles home.
“As you know, we have difficulty recruiting police officers,” City Manager Barbara Jones told the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners and Mayor Ron Niland during a meeting Thursday afternoon when she aired the plan.
“I think this will allow us to be more competitive with others within the area and region,” Jones said of law enforcement agencies with vehicle take-home policies.
“Many departments, small and large, have already made this move,” city Police Chief Dale Watson told the commissioners, while acknowledging that it represents “an extreme departure” for the Mount Airy force.
Restrictions will be in place for the privilege of officers being able to drive police vehicles home and back to the station, to be afforded to those living within a 25-mile radius of the city. “Most of the officers are within a twelve-mile radius,” Watson said.
Sworn employees of the Mount Airy Police Department who’ve been on the job for a one-year period and not serving on a probationary basis due to recent appointments are eligible for the privilege, under guidelines released Thursday.
Officers will not be able to drive the vehicles for personal use, but only to and from their residences and the police station or designated reporting sites. They also may go from their homes to court when subpoenaed to appear as a result of official duties, to a maintenance facility for service and to approved training sites.
Among other rules, participants will not be allowed to transport family members in their assigned vehicles or add extra equipment or unauthorized instruments without written approval from the police chief.
Officers operating marked or unmarked police vehicles must carry their badges, service weapons and credentials and wear their appropriate duty uniforms. All rules and regulations pertaining to on-duty members will apply to those off duty while operating assigned vehicles.
Jones told council members that it is her understanding such changes can be made within her purview as city manager without their permission, but she wanted to inform them about the vehicle incentive.
She advised the commissioners that unless they had some objections, “we will move on that immediately.”
They gave the nod to the plan, although Commissioner Tom Koch did question what its cost might be for the long term.
“It’s not going to give you sticker shock,” Chief Watson responded.
The city manager said the take-home program will pose “minimal costs that would add a huge boost to morale,” but no actual figures were voiced.
Watson said he is not asking for any additional police vehicles at this time. “Our plan would be to implement it as we get cars in each year,” he explained.
“There will be a cost associated with it, but we feel the vehicles will last a little longer.”
Commissioner Koch said he agrees with the idea of not “doing things like we always do — I’d just like to see us do it intelligently.”
Watson said after Thursday’s meeting that his department has 42 sworn members at full strength, up from a longtime number of 41 due to the addition of a school resource officer to its ranks.
Last December, the force was 10 officers short, which was partially offset by an influx of six new members early this summer who were recent Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates.
Watson said the department is now two officers short, which is expected to be alleviated by a pair of recruits the city government agreed to sponsor for another round of BLET training.
That reflects one incentive launched in 2017 in which it pays for that training and a stipend to students in exchange for recruits agreeing to work for the Mount Airy Police Department at least two years.
And in June of 2017, the starting pay for city police officers was increased from $29,000 to the $35,000 range in order to better compete with other law enforcement agencies.
Watson added that two longtime department members will be retiring in the coming months, meaning further vacancies.
